BGB Lists on Kraken, Expanding Regulated Global Access to Onchain Settlement Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Token (BGB) is now available for trading on Kraken, marking its first major regulated U.S. exchange listing and an important step in expanding global access to the token. The listing brings BGB onto one of the industry’s most established exchanges, improving liquidity and making the asset more accessible across global markets.

As onchain finance scales, the way crypto assets are evaluated is changing. Focus is shifting toward tokens with clear utility, active usage, and a direct role in how payments and settlement function onchain. The Kraken listing reflects this shift, positioning BGB alongside infrastructure built to support real financial activity.

Expanding Access Through Regulated Markets

Kraken’s global platform introduces BGB to users across international markets who value regulatory clarity and operational reliability. Access through a regulated exchange expands where and how BGB can be used, supporting activity across the Morph, Bitget, and Bitget Wallet ecosystems, where the token plays an active role in network operations and onchain finance.

As regulated venues continue to shape how digital assets are accessed globally, listings like this help connect onchain infrastructure with the realities of modern financial markets.

Built for Onchain Utility

BGB functions as the gas and governance token for Morph, a payments-first settlement layer built to support real-world financial activity onchain. It also serves as the native utility token across the Bitget and Bitget Wallet ecosystems, together connecting a global user base of more than 120 million users across trading, payments, and onchain applications.

Its mechanics are tied directly to network usage, aligning the token with actual economic activity across payment and settlement flows. This places BGB at the center of a broader financial stack, supporting execution, governance, and coordination across multiple platforms.

Supporting Payments at Scale

As payment flows and settlement activity increasingly move onchain, infrastructure designed for reliability, efficiency, and regulatory compatibility is becoming essential. Morph’s payments focus is supported through initiatives such as its $150 million Payment Accelerator, which helps teams deploy real-world payment and financial applications onchain, with BGB playing a central role in supporting liquidity and network activity within that environment.

“BGB is built to operate where real financial decisions are made,” said Colin Goltra, Morph CEO. “As payments and settlement move onchain, expanding access and liquidity becomes essential. This listing gives BGB the foundation to grow into an asset global financial systems can scale on.”

Looking Ahead

With broader access and improved liquidity, BGB enters a new phase aligned with the continued evolution of onchain finance. As payments, settlement, and financial infrastructure increasingly operate onchain, tokens that combine clear utility with regulated distribution are becoming more central to how value moves globally.

For the Morph, Bitget, and Bitget Wallet ecosystems, this listing supports deeper real-world usage and liquidity while marking another step in expanding regulated global access to BGB as onchain payments and settlement continue to grow.

Money at the speed of life.

