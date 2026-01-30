Missouri Sports Betting Sees Big Debut as State Releases First-Month Totals

Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Missouri Gaming Commission has released the state’s inaugural month of sports betting figures following the launch of legal wagering on December 1, 2025. The report details the first full month of handle, revenue, and tax collections recorded across licensed operators in Missouri, analyzed by sports betting industry experts at BetMissouri.com.

According to the Commission, between December 1 – 31, 2025, Missouri sportsbooks reported the following results:

Total Handle: $543,039,131

Mobile Handle: $538,881,519

Total Revenue: ($20,758,443)

Total Taxes: $521,220

The total handle, or amount of dollars wagered, reaching $543,039,131 signifies a strong launchpad for the developing market. The debut figures demonstrate strong bettor engagement despite the market’s early state and the inopportune timing surrounding the launch. The overall negative revenue is a direct result of launch-driven promotional credits that help operators grow business in a new market. Dominating the state’s market share with 39.5% of the total mobile handle, FanDuel reported the highest mobile handle for the first month – showcasing Missourians’ preference for the large operator.

As the Missouri sports betting industry continues to grow and mature, BetMissouri.com analysts expect the sector to be a valuable long-term asset for the Show Me State. “This early performance shows that Missouri bettors were eager for a regulated marketplace,” said Christopher Boan of BetMissouri.com on the December figures, “If engagement levels hold steady and operators continue investing in the market, Missouri will be well-positioned to cultivate a thriving sports wagering ecosystem.”

