Superior Energy Services Announces Closing of Abaco Energy Technologies Acquisition

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of Abaco Energy Technologies (“Abaco”), a global leader in proprietary power section technologies for downhole drilling, completion and remediation applications.

The transaction represents a significant step in the continued growth of Superior’s Wellbore Technologies segment, enhancing the company’s portfolio of specialized bottom hole assemblies (“BHAs”) and expanding its ability to deliver high-performance, mission-critical products to customers worldwide.

“We are excited to officially welcome Abaco to Superior,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman & CEO of Superior Energy Services. “Integrating Abaco’s best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and innovative elastomer technologies strengthens our Wellbore Technologies platform and further enhances the value we bring to our global customer base.”

Founded in 2013, Abaco is recognized for its industry-leading rotors, stators and aftermarket reline services, supported by a robust portfolio of patented elastomers and proprietary designs.

“Joining Superior marks an important milestone for Abaco,” said Ken Babcock, Founder and CEO of Abaco. “Superior’s scale, resources and global reach provide an exciting foundation for our next phase of growth.”

“The close of this transaction expands our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency and more integrated solutions,” added Dan O’Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer of Abaco. “We look forward to contributing to Superior’s strong portfolio and advancing industry-leading technologies together.”

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Advisors

Superior engaged Piper Sandler & Co. as financial advisor, and Baker Botts L.L.P. as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. Abaco engaged Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company's financial position, performance, strategic alternatives, market outlook, and other plans and objectives, including the integration of Abaco with Superior. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including conditions in the oil and gas industry and broader macroeconomic factors. Superior undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

