Notice of settlement of IL Fund’s debts

In mid-October 2025, the IL Fund announced an additional draw, which was also the final draw of all housing bonds, to be paid on 15 December 2025.

The following series of housing bonds have been settled in full:

Series 3, 96 IBH36-0115

Series 2, 98 IBH37-1215

Series 2, 98r IBH37-1215r

Series 1, 01 IBH26-0315

Series 2, 01 IBH41-0315

On 18 December 2025, the Icelandic parliament Althingi passed legislation repealing the Act on the Processing of Assets and Liabilities of the IL Fund. According to that Act, the Treasury took over all rights and obligations of the IL Fund from the beginning of 2025/2026.

In accordance with the above-mentioned Act, the Treasury has taken over the bond issue of IBN 38 0101.

The Treasury also takes over the IL Fund's loans, and a change of creditor has been implemented whereby the Treasury became the owner of the loans as of 21 January 2025.

Upon completion, the ID number of the IL Fund will be deregistered with the Company Registration.