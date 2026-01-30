Elevar Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application Resubmission for Rivoceranib in Combination with Camrelizumab as a First-line Systemic Treatment for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the resubmission of a new drug application (NDA) for its investigational drug rivoceranib, an oral VEGF-TKI, in combination with camrelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, as a first-line systemic treatment for unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). The FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of July 23, 2026. HCC is the most common type of liver cancer.

Elevar on Jan. 23, 2026, submitted the NDA for rivoceranib, while Hengrui Pharma submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for camrelizumab. The FDA will review the applications under an integrated review process, as the two agents combine to form a single-therapy regimen. The resubmission was based on the FDA’s request for additional information raised in its Complete Response Letter issued on March 20, 2025. The new applications fully address the previously raised concerns.

“We will continue to work closely with Hengrui to ensure full readiness throughout the FDA review process, including the inspection of relevant manufacturing facilities,” said Dong-Gun Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Elevar Therapeutics. “We will also maintain proactive communication with the FDA and remain focused on achieving a successful outcome.”

In Elevar’s global Phase 3 CARES-310 study, the camrelizumab plus rivoceranib combination therapy achieved a median overall survival of 23.8 months in patients with uHCC, representing the longest overall survival reported to date among first-line treatments for uHCC. Consistent efficacy was observed across multiple patient subgroups, with a manageable safety profile. In December 2025, the final analysis was published in The Lancet Oncology , a leading international medical journal. In addition, prior to regulatory approval, the combination regimen was included as a first-line treatment option for uHCC in the 2025 Barcelona Clinic Liver Cancer treatment strategy and European Society for Medical Oncology guidelines, formally recognizing its clinical value.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer and most frequently develops in people with chronic underlying liver inflammation, which may be from viral and non-viral causes. HCC typically has a poor prognosis with limited treatment options and continues to be a diagnosis with an ongoing urgent medical need. More than 800,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with liver cancer each year and it is also a leading cause of cancer deaths, accounting for more than 700,000 annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

About Rivoceranib

Rivoceranib, a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR inhibition is a clinically validated target to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in various solid tumor indications. Ongoing clinical studies include uHCC (in combination with camrelizumab), gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), adenoid cystic carcinoma (as a monotherapy) and colorectal cancer (in combination with Lonsurf®). Rivoceranib was the first TKI approved in gastric cancer in China (November 2014). It is also approved in China in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment for uHCC (January 2023). The drug has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), in adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and in uHCC (U.S. and EU). Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. holds the global rights (excluding China) to rivoceranib and has partnered for its development and marketing with HLB-LS in South Korea. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib, is also approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese-territory license-holder, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., (Hengrui Pharma), under the brand name Aitan®.

About Camrelizumab

Camrelizumab (SHR-1210) is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling pathway is a therapeutic strategy showing success in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers. Camrelizumab is developed by Hengrui Pharma and has been studied in more than 5,000 patients. Currently, 50 clinical trials are underway in a broad range of tumors (including liver cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer and breast cancer, etc.) and treatment settings. Camrelizumab, under the brand name AiRuiKa®, is currently approved for eight indications in China, including monotherapy for the treatment of HCC (second-line), in combination with rivoceranib as a treatment for uHCC (first-line), relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (third-line), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (second-line) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (third-line or further) and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (non-squamous and squamous), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the first-line setting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to camrelizumab for advanced HCC in April 2021 and by the EMA in August 2024. In October 2023, Elevar licensed camrelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, for commercialization from Hengrui Pharma worldwide excluding Greater China and Korea.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. A subsidiary of HLB Group based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Elevar's expertise is rooted in oncology and grounded in compassion. Our team of experienced scientists and industry leaders is highly focused on identifying and developing medicines for complex yet under-treated health conditions, with a shared goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.