Lendmark Financial Services Celebrates Expansion in Missouri with New Branch in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, is further growing its footprint with the company's second branch opening of 2026 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The lender will also offer its other financing solutions, providing loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The branch is located at 2102 Shelby Rd., Suite 4, and is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Zachary Feller will oversee the daily operations of the branch, focusing on building strong personal relationships with customers and the community.

“The opening of our Poplar Bluff branch reflects our ongoing investment in the communities we serve,” said Linda Lopes, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “In Poplar Bluff, we want to be a resource for residents and local businesses by providing thoughtful financial options for people who are facing planned and unplanned financial situations.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 573-712-2529.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates nearly 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

