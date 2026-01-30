Plug to Hold February 2, 2026 Investor Question-and-Answer Forum Ahead of Adjourned Special Meeting

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) will host an investor question-and-answer discussion on Monday, February 2, 2026 to provide all stockholders with an opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposals to be voted on at the Company’s adjourned Special Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. At the Special Meeting, Proposals 1 and 2 require the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares. The meeting was adjourned to provide stockholders additional time to vote and to facilitate broader participation.

As of the date of the Special Meeting, approximately 92.63% and 89.09% of the votes cast supported Proposals 1 and 2, respectively, but only approximately 36.93% and 46.86% of the Company’s outstanding shares were represented. The Company estimates it needs an additional 13.07% of the outstanding shares voted in favor of Proposal 1 and an additional 3.14% voted in favor of Proposal 2 to satisfy the applicable voting requirement.

If Proposal 2 is not approved, the Company will proceed with a reverse stock split to increase its authorized shares of common stock available for issuance.

The call will be limited to addressing stockholder questions regarding the proposals presented at the Special Meeting.

The Company urges all eligible stockholders to vote promptly to ensure their views are represented by following the detailed instructions on the Company’s website, www.plugpower.com. You may also connect with the Company’s proxy solicitor, Sodali & Co, at plug@investor.sodali.com for assistance in voting your shares.

Join the call:

• Date: February 2, 2026

• Time: 10:00 am ET

• Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

• Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751565&tp_key=d3efc9f414

The webcast will also be accessible from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). A replay of the call will be available online for a period of time following the event.

Plug has filed a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Special Meeting. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY because they contain important information about the matters to be voted on at the Special Meeting. Stockholders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on Plug’s website at www.plugpower.com.

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Information about the Company’s directors and executive officers is outlined in the definitive proxy statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on June 9, 2025, and information about their ownership of Plug’s stock is outlined in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting filed with the SEC on December 12, 2025.

