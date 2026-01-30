Ovide Mercredi Appointed to Arctic Gateway Group Board of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), the Indigenous- and community-owned operator of the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway, today announced the appointment of Ovide Mercredi to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Mercredi is a member and former Chief of Misipawistik Cree Nation (Grand Rapids) in northern Manitoba and served as National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations from 1991 to 1997. A recipient of the Order of Canada, he has served as a strategist and leader at key moments in Canadian history, such as the Meech Lake Accord, Charlottetown Accord, and the resolution of the Oka crisis. He brings decades of experience in Indigenous governance, intergovernmental relations, and national-level negotiation, as well as a deep understanding of northern Manitoba and the role of infrastructure in supporting community and economic development.

“Ovide Mercredi is a nation builder in every sense of the word, and we’re honoured to have him join the AGG Board,” said Mike Spence, Chair, Arctic Gateway Group, and Mayor of the Town of Churchill. “His understanding of northern Manitoba, his national leadership experience, and his role in helping First Nations and all Canadians navigate some of the most challenging moments in our recent history will be crucial as AGG advances the long-term development of the Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway. Working together, we are committed to ensuring that the growth of the Port of Churchill brings meaningful benefits to northern First Nations and a brighter future for all northerners.”

During his tenure as National Chief, Mr. Mercredi represented First Nations leadership in constitutional discussions, federal–provincial negotiations, and nation-to-nation dialogue with the Crown. His work throughout his career has consistently focused on strengthening Indigenous institutions, advancing Indigenous self-determination, and ensuring that major public decisions reflect Indigenous rights and northern realities.

AGG is owned by 41 First Nations and northern communities and is focused on building up the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway so they can help Canada meet its national goals of diversifying trade routes, getting western Canadian resources to market, advancing Canadian security in the north, and improving the lives and wellbeing of northern and Indigenous communities.

“Northern Manitoba’s time is now,” said Mr. Mercredi. “The Port of Churchill and the Hudson Bay Railway are nationally significant assets with real importance to northern and Indigenous communities, and I want to make sure that First Nations and northern Manitobans see real benefits from the development ahead. I look forward to supporting the work of AGG as it advances nation building in the North, creating good jobs, new opportunities, and shared prosperity.”

The current Board of Directors of Arctic Gateway Group is as follows:

Mayor Mike Spence, Board Chair

Chief Betsy Kennedy, Director

Chief Michael Constant, Director

Ovide Mercredi, Director

Cal Huntley, Director

Gary Rennick, Director

Paul Rivett, Director





About Arctic Gateway Group

The Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company that owns and operates the Port of Churchill, Canada’s only Arctic seaport serviced by rail, as well as the Hudson Bay Railway, operating from The Pas to Churchill. Together this northern infrastructure forms the nexus of Canada’s Arctic Trade Corridor, providing a reliable and efficient route for Canadian resources to access world markets.