Demand for Transportation, Skilled Trade and Healthcare Professionals Projected to Continue in 2026

Parsippany, NJ, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for 80 years, is expanding its presence across the country to address a growing shortage of skilled, trained workforce candidates. The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) project more than 7.3 million hands-on positions will need to be filled in several key industries by 2034*, making 2026 an opportune time to begin building skills for these in-demand roles.

“Employers across the country consistently talk about the need for candidates with specialized technical skills,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “In many industries, the opportunity to start a new career has never been greater. Candidates with hands-on skills and high-quality training are in demand no matter where you live, and Lincoln schools are proud to provide that training. Whether you want to turn your passion into a profession, or simply take your career in a new direction, Lincoln Tech is ready to help.”

The transportation industry is projected to add more than 1.2 million jobs for service technicians by 2034, including 700,000 automotive and 265,000 diesel/truck. Driven by advancements in on-board vehicle technology, hiring managers are seeking entry-level technicians who have been trained on the modern computerized systems behind everything from brakes and hydraulics to vehicle safety and emissions. The Collision Repair (146,000 jobs) and Heavy Equipment Maintenance (165,000 jobs) are also positioned for growth.

Anchored by the Electrical industry (more than 800,000 jobs projected), HVAC (401,000), Welding (456,000), and Computerized Machining and Manufacturing (135,000), the Skilled Trades are expected to offer nationwide opportunities for anyone looking to launch a hands-on career in a field not susceptible to AI. Residential and commercial service providers, construction companies, and expanding infrastructure projects ensure skilled, qualified candidates can have a range of employment possibilities when they enter their chosen field.

Lincoln Tech also collaborates with organizations and hiring managers across the healthcare sector. Support roles in medical assisting, practical nursing, dental assisting and patient care are adding a combined 4.2 million jobs – positions that are ideal for people with compassion, clinical skills and a drive to make a difference in the lives of their patients.

“A strong workforce is essential to the continued health of the American economy,” Shaw says. “Our partnerships and collaborations with employers in the transportation, healthcare and skilled trade sectors will help ensure that 2026 is a year of growth for job-seekers and organizations alike, as we’ve done since our founding 80 years ago.”

Lincoln schools across the country – including new campuses in Houston, TX and Levittown, PA – provide career training for these in-demand career fields. Since 1946 Lincoln Educational Services has worked to support individuals and organizations by helping to build a stronger, well-trained workforce and preparing students for careers that allow them to support their families and pursue their dreams. The latest BLS projections for 2026 show great potential for anyone looking to start on their road to a new career, and Lincoln Tech campuses are ready to assist.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2024-2034 and are current as of January 26, 2026.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in four principal areas of study: transportation, healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, and Nashville Auto-Diesel College.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.