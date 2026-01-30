Bay Area Delivers a Cheaper Football Championship Weekend Than New Orleans, KAYAK Finds

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With football’s biggest weekend set to bring tens of thousands of fans to Santa Clara, new search data from KAYAK , a leading travel search engine, shows that traveling to the Bay Area for this year’s championship game is significantly more affordable than attending last year’s big game in New Orleans.

According to KAYAK, fans flying into the Bay Area are paying an average of $331 for airfare, which is up 12% year over year compared to this time last year. Despite the increase, airfare remains well below what travelers paid to attend last year’s championship in New Orleans ($469 on average). Hotel and rental car prices have also increased locally, but they are still substantially cheaper than last year’s host city.

What Fans Can Expect to Pay in the Bay Area during the event:

Flights

The average round-trip airfare to the Bay Area is $331, with prices varying slightly by airport:

Oakland (OAK): $331

San Francisco (SFO): $328

San Jose (SJC): $348



The two cities showing the highest inbound search interest for flights to the Bay Area for football’s biggest weekend are Boston and Seattle, reflecting strong interest tied to both contenders’ confirmed appearances in the championship game.

Hotels

Hotel rates in the Bay Area are averaging $410 per night. Despite prices more than doubling compared to the same time last year, they remain far lower than those seen in New Orleans during last year’s championship weekend.

Rental Cars

Average rental car prices are also higher compared to the same time last year in the Bay Area. Rates are up 10% to 20%, depending on pickup location:

Oakland (OAK): $61 per day

San Francisco (SFO): $57 per day

San Jose (SJC): $66 per day



Bay Area vs. New Orleans: A Clear Cost Difference

Despite elevated demand, Santa Clara is shaping up to be a more affordable host city overall for football’s biggest weekend:

Airfare: 19% cheaper than flying to New Orleans in 2025

Hotels: 53% cheaper New Orleans 2025: $864 per night on average

Bay Area 2026: $410 per night on average





“KAYAK data shows that while prices are rising as fans travel to the Bay Area, visitors are still finding significantly better value compared to last year’s championship destination,” said Sarah Kennedy, KAYAK travel trends expert. “Being flexible with airports, accommodations and arrival and departure dates can help fans save even more.”

For more tips on where to stay, what to do, and how to get around, travelers can explore KAYAK’s Santa Clara Travel Guide here .

Methodology

Based on flight, hotel, and rental car searches made on KAYAK.com and associated brands between November 1, 2025 and January 19, 2026 for travel between February 5, 2026 and February 10, 2026 from U.S. origins. These searches were compared to searches made between November 2, 2024 and January 20, 2025 for travel between February 6, 2025 and February 11, 2025. Airfare reflects average economy, round-trip itineraries. Hotel rates represent average nightly prices for standard, double-occupancy rooms. Rental car prices reflect average daily rates. All price changes are averages and subject to change.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

Contact:

Sarah Rauth

+1 201 214-8250

srauth@kayak.com