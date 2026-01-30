Levy Elevated to Managing Partner

Uniondale, NY, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective February 2, 2026, Barry Levy assumes the role of Rivkin Radler’s seventh managing partner. Evan Krinick, who elected to step down from the role to focus on the practice of law, served as the firm’s managing partner for more than 12 years.

Levy, who has been with the firm since 2007, built its Insurance Fraud & Recovery practice alongside Krinick, one of the first of its kind in the nation. The group has grown to become the second largest at the firm. Levy has also served multiple terms on Rivkin Radler’s management committee during the past 12 years.

He was instrumental in establishing the firm’s presence in Florida in 2023 through longstanding relationships with attorneys practicing in another firm. Those attorneys now lead Rivkin Radler’s Jacksonville, FL, office.

Levy expects to continue in the direction set by his predecessor. “I will continue building on the strong foundation that we already have,” he said.

Levy has more than 30 years’ experience representing clients in the health care, insurance, and financial services arenas. He leads the firm’s Insurance Fraud & Recovery practice, which represents clients nationally in the investigation of internal and external fraud and defalcation/kickback schemes and resulting litigation.

He has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for Litigation-Health Care from 2017 to 2026 and for Insurance Law in 2022, 2024, and 2026, and for Litigation-Insurance for 2026. In addition, he was named Lawyer of the Year in 2021, 2024, and 2025. This recognition is awarded to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Levy also was named to Metro New York Super Lawyers for Business Litigation from 2014 to 2024.

About Rivkin Radler

