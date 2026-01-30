Forklift Market Analysis Report 2026: $23.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global forklift market was valued at 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 23.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2032.

The demand for forklifts has been steadily growing due to several factors, primarily boosted by the expansion of e-commerce and the relentless growth in global supply chains. In 2023, the global e-commerce market is valued at US$ 6.3 trillion, necessitating the demand for efficient material handling solutions. Warehouses and distribution centers are expanding, with the United States adding more than 200 million square feet of warehouse space in the past year alone. Also, the growth in construction activities, with 12 million housing starts globally, has contributed to the increased demand for forklifts, which are essential for moving heavy materials. The logistics sector's growth, with revenues reaching US$ 10.4 trillion, further underscores the critical role of forklifts in managing inventory and streamlining functions.

Forklift Industry Advances: Automation, Robotics, and Sustainable Practices Drive Market Momentum

Technological advancements are playing a key role in maintaining the strong growth momentum in the forklift industry. The change towards electric forklifts, which now constitute 65% of the Forklift market, reflects the increasing focus on sustainable practices. Lithium-ion battery technology is becoming a standard, with a 20% longer lifespan compared to conventional lead-acid batteries. Automation and robotics integration have led to the emergence of autonomous forklifts, with 15,000 units deployed in 2023. These innovations increase efficiency and safety, reducing workplace accidents by 30,000 incidents annually. Moreover, the implementation of telematics systems in forklifts, allowing for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, is set to save companies up to US$ 2 billion in operational costs.

Advanced Material Handling Equipment Sees Surge Amid Rapid E-Commerce Growth

The rapid expansion of e-commerce continues to drive unprecedented demand for advanced material handling equipment, such as forklifts, to keep pace with the surge in orders and deliveries. In 2023, the global e-commerce market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.3 trillion, significantly impacting the warehousing and logistics sectors. This growth necessitates efficient and technologically advanced equipment to improve productivity and fulfill customer expectations in the forklift market. By 2023, the global material handling equipment market is projected to be valued at US$ 140 billion, with forklifts accounting for a substantial portion of this market. In the U.S. alone, warehouses have expanded to more than 10 billion square feet to accommodate increased inventory, emphasizing the demand for efficient equipment.

In response to these demands, companies across the global forklift market are investing heavily in refined forklifts equipped with AI-driven solutions and IoT abilities. The adoption of such technologies is anticipated to rise, with more than 2 million IoT-enabled forklifts operating worldwide by the end of 2023. These forklifts are created to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and improve safety in warehouses. Furthermore, the demand for quick and accurate order fulfillment has led to the integration of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), with more than 25,000 units in operation globally. The use of smart technologies in material handling is becoming a critical factor in maintaining competitiveness in the e-commerce sector. With the rise of omnichannel retailing, the demand for innovative material handling solutions is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

Urban Warehouses and Sustainability Trends Fuel Growth of Class 3 Forklift Market

Class 3 forklifts, including electric motorized hand trucks like pallet jacks, stackers, and tow tractors, have appeared as leaders in the forklift market due to their versatility and efficiency. With a revenue of US$ 34.2 billion generated in 2023, this segment has exhibited strong growth and is anticipated to keep its dominance throughout the forecast period. These forklifts are perfect for low-level lifting and transporting tasks within warehouses and distribution centers, thanks to their compact size and maneuverability, essential for navigating narrow aisles and confined spaces. With annual production reaching about 1.5 million units worldwide, their electric operation supports the rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions. This is improved by advancements in lithium-ion battery technology, which have enhanced the operational lifespan of these forklifts to 10 years. Consumers increasingly prefer Class 3 forklifts for their cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The global fleet now exceeds 3 million units, with more than 70% of automated warehouses combining them into logistics processes. Also, the trend towards urban warehouses has expanded the demand for forklifts that can efficiently function in compact environments.

Rapid Manufacturing Growth Propels Asia Pacific to the Forefront of the Global Forklift Market

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the largest producer and consumer in the forklift market globally, boosted by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and strong economic growth. China leads the charge, accounting for more than 40% of global forklift production in 2023. Other key countries contributing to this dominance include Japan, South Korea, and India. The region's supremacy is boosted by several factors, including lower production costs, a vast skilled labor force, and growing automation in warehouses and logistics centers. In 2023, Asia Pacific's market size reached 650,000 units, with China alone producing 380,000 units. Japan's forklift exports hit 150,000 units, while South Korea manufactured 85,000 units. India's forklift market grew by 18% to 30,000 units. The region's e-commerce boom led to a 25% increase in warehouse automation, driving forklift demand. Electric forklifts gained popularity, with a 30% year-over-year growth in sales. The average forklift lifespan in the region is 8 years, compared to 12 years in other regions, displaying faster replacement cycles.

Forklift Market Major Players:

Toyota Industries Corp.

KION Group

Jungheinrich Group

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Komatsu

Clark Material Handling

Crown Equipment Corp.

Doosan Infracore

TCM

Hangcha Group

EP Equipment Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4 & Others

By Combustion Type

Electric

Fuel

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer & Business Traders

Manufacturing

Logistics

Short Term Retails

Others

By Distribution Channel

Independent Dealers

National Accounts

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

