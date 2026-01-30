Ordinary General Meeting of 30 January 2026 - Result

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 30 January 2026 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda, which mainly concerned the financial statements of Ascencio SA for the year ended 30 September 2025.

1.779.647 shares of Ascencio SA were represented, or 27 % of the total number of shares in existence.

Approval of the annual accounts of Ascencio SA and appropriation of profit

The Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 4.45 per share.

The Meeting gave discharge, by separate vote, to the sole statutory director and the Statutory Auditor, for the performance of their mandates.

The Meeting approved, by separate vote, the compensation report and the provisions relating to change of control.

