ANSR Wins 2025 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award for GCC Excellence

ANSR, the market leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has announced it has won the 2025 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award. This accolade, the industry's premier recognition for technology and business service providers, honors ANSR for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence over the past year, based on direct feedback from enterprise customers. For organizations exploring the service models that drive such high satisfaction and seeking to establish their own high-performance teams, https://ansr.com/global-capability-center/ details the comprehensive framework used to build these centers.

ANSR received the award in the GCC Excellence category during the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner, held on November 19, 2025, at the Fairmont Windsor Park, London. The ceremony concluded the 19th annual ISG Sourcing Industry Conference - EMEA, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from ISG, and even more so for what it represents our clients' trust in us," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR. "Customer experience sits at the core of how we help enterprises build and scale their global teams. This recognition reinforces our focus on delivering predictable outcomes, continuous innovation, and measurable value across every stage of the GCC journey."

Now in its eighth year, the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards program is based on ISG's continuous Customer Experience (CX) research. This rigorous process asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across six key dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit; and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

"ANSR's recognition underscores their leadership in setting up Global Capability Centers through a unique blend of strategy, execution, and ecosystem partnerships. Their ability to deliver end-to end, low-risk, and scalable GCC setups has made them a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to build future-ready global operations," said Gaurang Pagdi – Lead Analyst, ISG.

The winners are chosen from among a group of more than 240 service providers that ISG analyzes and evaluates each year. This year, ISG received feedback from enterprise clients with roles in IT, operations, lines of business, procurement and vendor management and other areas, operating in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

The ISG Star of Excellence™ CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Ongoing surveys ask enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technologies. The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers, research that is tied directly to ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant evaluations. To view the official announcement and further details, visit the original press release.

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more, visit ansr.com

