Golden Matrix Group Subsidiary Meridianbet Completes Acquisition of Fairbet, Expanding Malta Retail Network

LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet (the “Company”), a leading sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced the Company has completed the acquisition of Fairbet Ltd., a licensed retail gaming operator in Malta holding MGA license B2C/195/2011.

The transaction sees Meridianbet taking 100% ownership of Fairbet's operations across Malta and Gozo – the second-largest island of the archipelago – expanding Meridianbet's physical presence beyond its existing locations.

As part of the transaction, Meridianbet will add nine new retail locations, bringing its footprint in the market to 20 total storefronts. In operational terms, the expanded network is expected to include more than 60 sports betting terminals and more than 120 slot machines.

The two firms’ previous technology partnership will now transition into Meridianbet taking full operational control of Fairbet, with immediate integration under the Meridianbet brand.

Malta's retail gaming sector operates under one of Europe's most restrictive regulatory frameworks, with only three licensed operators: Meridianbet, Izibet (the National Lottery operator) and Fairbet, which will now be wholly owned by Meridianbet. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) enforces stringent licensing standards, significant capital requirements and comprehensive compliance obligations that create formidable barriers to entry. Meridianbet operates its own retail locations in Malta and will now control Fairbet's distribution network, resulting in the Company owning two of the three retail licenses in the jurisdiction.

"Completing the acquisition of Fairbet strengthens our position in a market where regulatory barriers create inherent scarcity value," said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet. "The transaction will enable us to expand our operations and retail infrastructure in Malta, with our technology serving the majority of licensed retail gaming in the country. The deal also demonstrates our strategic M&A approach – targeting acquisitions in high-barrier markets where limited licensing to create structural competitive advantages."

The Fairbet acquisition is part of Meridianbet's ongoing strategy of combining organic growth with selective M&A in markets where regulatory frameworks favor consolidation. Malta has served as an established operational hub for Meridianbet since 2008, and the Company has maintained a licensed presence in the country since its early regulatory development. The Company ranks among the jurisdiction's original licensed operators.

Malta's gaming sector operates under MGA oversight, which helped establish the jurisdiction as one of Europe's most credible regulatory environments. The MGA's licensing framework combines investor protection, technical standards and capital requirements that position Malta-licensed operators for credibility across European markets. For operators holding these licenses, regulatory barriers function as protective moats that preserve market share for those who meet the legal requirements.

Meridianbet's expanded presence across Malta and Gozo enhances the Company's retail network throughout the archipelago, serving both the local population and Malta's significant tourist traffic. Visitors to the region exceeded three million in 2024, according to National Statistics Office (NSO) of Malta Tourism’s December 2024 report.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84f6d1f1-fb3a-40d0-aa78-54d12b8217c8