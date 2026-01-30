Hubbell Incorporated Reports Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2026.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato

Hubbell Incorporated

40 Waterview Drive

P.O Box 1000

Shelton, CT 06484