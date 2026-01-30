VGP Announces Webcast to Review FY 2025 Financial Results on the 19th of February 2026

30 January 2026, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the webcast to review its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025:

Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Webcast link: https://vgp.engagestream.companywebcast.com/fy2025-results



The link above will allow you to register for the event. The presentation can be attended from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The video will stream through your selected device.



Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/ under Financial & Operating Results.

Contrary to the erroneous publication date of the 18th of February that was communicated in the 10M Trading Update on the 6th of November 2025 as well as on the VGP website, VGP will publish its results on Thursday the 19th of February.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu





ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 412 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2025, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 8.3 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.6 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

