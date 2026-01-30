Ruby Community Awards to Honor Matz, Chad Fowler, Rich Kilmer, David A. Black and More at Gala Dinner Ahead of RubyConf 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Greenberg and David Hill, Gala Dinner Co-Chairs are proud to announce that the Ruby community will gather on Monday, July 13, 2026, at Red Rock Casino & Resort for the first annual Ruby Central Gala Dinner. This fundraising celebration will honor individuals whose work has shaped Ruby and helped the community thrive.

The Gala Dinner Awards will highlight enduring contributions, including technical innovation, mentorship, community care, guidance during pivotal moments, and experimentation that broadens Ruby’s capabilities and inclusivity. As a fundraising event, the Gala Dinner supports the sustainability and expansion of programs that attract new members, foster professional growth, and strengthen both local and regional Ruby communities.

2026 Gala Dinner Awards and Honorees

Ruby Brilliant Gem Award

Recognizes lifetime achievement and transformational contributions that have shaped Ruby’s direction, capabilities, and longevity; the work Rubyists rely on every day.

2026 Honorees:

Yukihiro Matsumoto (Matz) is the creator and chief designer of the Ruby programming language and steward of its reference implementation (MRI). His emphasis on “programmer happiness” has defined Ruby’s technical character and established a community culture of generosity, craftsmanship, and care.

is the creator and chief designer of the Ruby programming language and steward of its reference implementation (MRI). His emphasis on “programmer happiness” has defined Ruby’s technical character and established a community culture of generosity, craftsmanship, and care. Chad Fowler, a n early Ruby community leader and Ruby Central co-founder, contributed to the organizational and cultural foundations that enabled Ruby and its major events to flourish. He continues to advocate for thoughtful, human-centered software and community development throughout the industry.

n early Ruby community leader and Ruby Central co-founder, contributed to the organizational and cultural foundations that enabled Ruby and its major events to flourish. He continues to advocate for thoughtful, human-centered software and community development throughout the industry. Rich Kilmer, an e arly Ruby adopter and co-creator of RubyGems , developed the package manager that underpins the publication and distribution of Ruby libraries. As a Ruby Central co-founder, Kilmer also helped launch and host the original RubyConf and RailsConf, shaping the ways in which Rubyists collaborate and share knowledge.

arly Ruby adopter and co-creator of , developed the package manager that underpins the publication and distribution of Ruby libraries. As a Ruby Central co-founder, Kilmer also helped launch and host the original RubyConf and RailsConf, shaping the ways in which Rubyists collaborate and share knowledge. David A. Black is a longtime Ruby educator and author who has guided generations of developers in learning Ruby with clarity and depth. Since discovering Ruby in 2000, he has helped organize the early Ruby conference community and authored The Well-Grounded Rubyist, a widely used reference for Rubyists. Black is now retired.





Ruby Heart Award

Recognizes extraordinary compassion and service to the Ruby community, mentorship, inclusion, and the connective work that helps people learn, contribute, and stay.

2026 Honoree:

Emily Samp is an engineering leader recognized for community care, mentorship, and sustained service that fosters belonging and confidence among Rubyists, particularly newcomers or those seeking new forms of engagement. Her work exemplifies the collaborative spirit of the Ruby community.





Ruby Guidepost Award

Recognizes mentorship and guidance that create clearer pathways for the next generation, work that helps people navigate pivotal moments, find direction, and contribute with confidence.

2026 Honoree:

Saron Yitbarek is a developer, entrepreneur, and founder of CodeNewbie, a global community that has supported thousands of newcomers in starting and advancing their software careers, including many Rubyists. Through CodeNewbie’s podcasts, events, and programs, as well as her role as a past RubyConf keynote speaker, Saron has made entry into Ruby more visible, accessible, and welcoming.





Cutting Edge Award

Recognizes bold experimentation and boundary-pushing work that reimagines what’s possible in the Ruby ecosystem, technically, creatively, or in how Ruby reaches new builders.

2026 Honoree:

Nadia Odunayo is the founder and CEO of The StoryGraph, a widely acclaimed platform for readers that also demonstrates the potential of building with Ruby and Rails. Odunayo’s work highlights Ruby’s practical capabilities and creative versatility. Her leadership, through sharing insights, encouraging new developers, and exemplifying innovation, continues to inspire both current and future Rubyists.





Community Leadership Gem (Nominations to be announced)

The Community Leadership Gem, one of the program’s signature honors, is a community-nominated award that recognizes leadership which measurably strengthens Ruby’s membership and engagement. Full criteria and nomination instructions will be announced soon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Gala Dinner for Rubyists, corporate sponsors, and companies that build with and benefit from Ruby-based platforms and want to honor and celebrate alongside these deserving honorees. For sponsorship details, contact Tom Chambers at Tom@RubyCentral.org.

To obtain Gala program information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Quotes

Shan Cureton, Executive Director, Ruby Central:

“These awards are a community thank-you. Ruby exists the way it does because people chose to teach, maintain, organize, mentor, and build (often for years), so others could do great work. The Gala Dinner is also how we support what comes next: strengthening the programs that create on-ramps, deepen participation, and helping more people find a real sense of belonging in Ruby.”

Ben Greenberg, Gala Dinner Co-Chair:

“This is an evening to celebrate the people who made Ruby what it is and to make sure the community keeps growing. Supporting the Gala Dinner means backing the work that brings new Rubyists in, helps them find guides and peers, and gives local communities more chances to gather, learn, and contribute. It’s recognition with a purpose.”

RubyConf 2026

The day after the Gala, RubyConf 2026 will take place at Red Rock Casino & Resort. A Conference prospectus is available at rubyconf.org; program committee, content, and ticket information will be announced soon.

About Ruby Central

Ruby Central is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the Ruby programming language and community. Ruby Central is home to RubyGems.org, the RubyGems ecosystem, RubyConf, and RailsConf, and develops programs that strengthen the Ruby community through events, education, and stewardship of critical infrastructure.

