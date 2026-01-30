Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening in Emberly Community in Alpharetta, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Emberly, has unveiled its highly anticipated Antoinette Newhaven model home in the Monarch Collection. Located at 500 Milton Ave. in Alpharetta, Georgia, this elegant new model showcases spacious design and exceptional craftsmanship in the heart of Fulton County.

The Toll Brothers Monarch Collection at Emberly features stunning single-family home designs that range from 3,300 to over 3,500 square feet, with 5 bedrooms, 4 to 5.5 bathrooms, and versatile loft and flex space options. The Antoinette Newhaven model highlights the thoughtful design and personalization opportunities available to home shoppers. Home pricing in the Monarch Collection at Emberly begins from $1.22 million.





Toll Brothers will also soon open its Mariposa Collection at Emberly, offering refined townhomes with over 2,600 square feet of living space, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and options for flex rooms and outdoor decks. These low-maintenance townhomes will provide luxury living with lawn care included.

"Emberly is an exciting addition to Alpharetta, offering exceptional home designs and a prime location," said Eric White, Toll Brothers Division President in Georgia. "The new Antoinette Newhaven model demonstrates the luxurious finishes, spacious layouts, and personalization options that make Toll Brothers homes truly unique."

Emberly is ideally situated within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta and Crabapple and just minutes from Milton, providing homeowners with convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy nearby recreation at Wills Park and the Big Creek Greenway. Additionally, the community is assigned to top-rated Fulton County Schools, including Milton High School.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Emberly, or to schedule an appointment to view the new Antoinette Newhaven model, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

