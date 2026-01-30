Deshaies Electrical Announces EV Charger Installation Services to Support Growing Electric Vehicle Adoption in Maryland

Crofton, MD, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deshaies Electrical Services, a licensed electrical contractor serving Anne Arundel County and surrounding communities, has announced its residential EV charger installation service to help Maryland homeowners seeking more cost-effective and reliable ways to charge electric vehicles at home. The company has increased its service capacity and homeowner support resources to meet growing customer demand as Maryland continues moving toward wider adoption of EVs.

EV Charger Installation in Maryland

Over the past several years, Deshaies Electrical Services has seen a steady rise in inquiries from homeowners looking for reliable EV charging options. With Maryland offering incentives of up to $700 for residents and up to $5,000 for businesses, non-profits, and government entities, more individuals are preparing their properties for EV charging as a practical way to manage long-term transportation and energy expenses. The state is also advancing its long-term plan to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, making the transition to home and workplace charging infrastructure more relevant.

“Residents across the county are planning ahead as EVs become a larger part of Maryland’s transportation landscape,” said Mike Deshaies, President of Deshaies Electrical Services. “By expanding our EV charging installation services to homes, we’re helping families access charging systems that support daily use and long-term ownership.”

Increased Service Capacity and Customer Support

Deshaies Electrical Services provides residential EV charger installation services with added scheduling availability and customer support resources to meet homeowner demand while maintaining a focus on proper electrical assessment and clear communication throughout the process.

Level 1 and Level 2 charging: Installations accommodate both Level 1 and Level 2 EV chargers based on household needs and electrical capacity.

Clear, upfront estimates: Homeowners receive detailed pricing and scope information before installation begins.

Licensed and insured installation: All EV chargers are installed by licensed electricians in compliance with Maryland and local electrical codes.

Electrical system assessment: Each installation includes an evaluation of panel capacity and circuit requirements to accommodate safe, reliable charging.

Each installation includes an evaluation of panel capacity and circuit requirements to accommodate safe, reliable charging. Permitting and documentation: Installations are completed with proper documentation for permitting and long-term system maintenance.

Integrated electrical services: EV charger installations can be completed alongside panel upgrades or other residential electrical improvements when needed.

Residential EV charger installations often vary depending on a home’s age and existing electrical capacity. In Anne Arundel, Deshaies Electrical Services works with a mix of newer homes that already have dedicated circuits and older properties that require panel evaluations before installing Level 2 charging equipment.

Navigating these variables requires clear communication and careful coordination throughout the installation process. With more than 200 five-star Google reviews, the company has built its reputation on fair pricing and clean workmanship. According to clients, technicians arrive on time, explain each step of the process, and complete their jobs quickly.

“The electricians were very polite and courteous,” said Howard Williams, a former client. “I liked their professionalism, and they answered all the questions I asked without hesitation.”

Preparing for Maryland’s Energy Future

With Maryland’s clean energy transition accelerating, many homeowners will continue evaluating upgrades that accommodate not just EV ownership, but also broader home efficiency improvements. Deshaies Electrical Services expects increased demand for EV charger installations as incentives remain active, EV prices become more competitive, and more models enter the market.

Deshaies Electrical Services ensures installations are built to last, compatible with evolving charging technology, and safely integrated into existing infrastructure. By combining Level 1 and Level 2 charging capabilities with comprehensive electrical assessments, the company aims to help homeowners prepare their properties for the continued growth of EVs throughout the state.

“As more homeowners consider how EVs fit into their long-term plans, having reliable charging infrastructure at home becomes an important part of that transition,” added Deshaies. “Our role is to help homeowners understand their electrical systems and complete installations that meet current requirements and support future needs.”

In addition to residential EV charging, the company also offers commercial EV charging station installation services for businesses and property owners. Deshaies Electrical Services provides a range of commercial applications, including workplace charging, small fleet charging, and shared-use stations and offers electrical assessments to ensure systems are installed in compliance with local and state requirements.

These services complement the company’s broader electrical service capabilities, which include custom wiring, panel upgrades, emergency generators, and ongoing electrical inspections.

To learn more about Deshaies Electrical Services or to request a quote, please visit https://deshaieselectricalservices.com.

Deshaies Electrical Services in Crofton, MD





About Deshaies Electrical Services

Deshaies Electrical Services is a licensed and insured electrical contractor based in Crofton, Maryland, serving residential and commercial customers throughout Anne Arundel County and surrounding communities. Founded in 2011, the company provides electrical services including EV charger installations, panel upgrades, home wiring, and electrical system maintenance, with a focus on clear communication, safety, and code-compliant workmanship.



Media Contact

Company Name: Deshaies Electrical Services

Contact Person: Mike Deshaies

Contact Number: 410-969-2620

Email: service@desllc.info

Country: United States

Website: http://deshaieselectricalservices.com