Mirahenge Productions Nears Completion of MEND Universe Origin Story

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citing popular demand among fans and investors, Mardi-Ellen Hill, the creator of the MEND Universe series, today announced that she is in the final stages of completing the long-awaited MEND origin story, The Spell of Vaugirard, which provides audiences with definitive insights into the MEND phenomenon.

MEND™ (Musical ENcode Decode) is the musical language created and maintained by the Barrington family, a centuries-old dynasty whose members hold powerful positions in business, government, and the arts. Weaved into the family’s DNA, this special language is the key to their prowess and success.

The Spell of Vaugirard provides a crucial framework, illustrating how earlier generations of Barringtons discovered MEND and leveraged their secret musical language to pursue knowledge and power over the centuries. The book adds color and context to the characters, explaining formative experiences and how MEND was quietly leveraged over centuries.

“The Spell of Vaugirard provides a narrative thread for readers and audience members who wish to develop a deeper understanding of MEND and its power,” said Mardi-Ellen Hill, founder of Mirahenge Productions and creator of the MEND Universe. “The MEND Universe is accessible to all audiences, but The Spell of Vaugirard serves as a primer for MEND Universe fans to understand the mechanics and origins of the language.”

The first book opens with investigative journalist Arthur Mills revisiting a cold case involving the death of pop star Rachel Barrington, who left behind a coded musical message that only her missing mother, Lilly Barrington, can decode. After an interview at the palatial Upper East Side home of grand-mère Rose Barrington, Arthur is strangely affected by Rachel's last song; its encoded power draws him deep into a dynastic feud over control that will determine the fate of Rose's global company.

MEND creator Mardi-Ellen Hill is a recognized innovator in the field of musical invention. She has been the recipient of numerous grants and awards as composer/writer, including two awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Annette Kade Fulbright Grant, and Works In Process at the Guggenheim Series. She received several international commissions, including being the first woman commissioned by the Group Musiques de Vivantes in Lyon, France.

