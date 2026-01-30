Dr. Linette Williamson Expands Integrative Medicine Services in Encinitas With Physician-Supervised Ozone Sauna Therapy

Encinitas, CA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Linette Williamson, MD, a physician with extensive experience in emergency medicine and integrative functional care, is expanding the therapeutic services offered at her Encinitas-based integrative medical practice with the addition of physician-supervised ozone sauna therapy.

The therapy is incorporated into a broader integrative medicine approach focused on physiological balance and long-term vitality, serving patients from across the San Diego region seeking medically supervised ozone-based wellness care.

A Medically Supervised Integrative Therapy

Ozone sauna therapy combines medical-grade ozone with gentle infrared heat in a controlled clinical environment. During a session, patients sit comfortably in a specialized sauna chamber while ozone circulates around the body, with the head remaining outside the unit. This configuration allows for transdermal exposure while infrared heat promotes circulation and perspiration.

Within Dr. Williamson’s Encinitas practice, ozone sauna therapy is not positioned as a standalone service. Instead, it is introduced within the context of a comprehensive medical evaluation and ongoing physician supervision, allowing it to be thoughtfully integrated into individualized wellness and longevity-focused care plans.

Patients may choose to incorporate ozone sauna therapy as part of broader integrative strategies addressing areas such as energy balance, immune resilience, inflammation awareness, metabolic stress, cardiovascular support, environmental exposure recovery, and healthy aging goals. Therapy may be combined with nutritional guidance, lifestyle optimization, and other functional medicine approaches.

Features that Support Integrative Wellness Planning

Compared to traditional sauna therapies that rely primarily on heat exposure, ozone sauna therapy introduces an additional biological stimulus beyond temperature alone. This modality is designed to support detoxification pathways, circulation, and cellular signaling within an integrative medical framework

Key features include:

Non-invasive session format designed for patient comfort

Gentle infrared heat delivered in a supervised clinical setting

Externally applied medical ozone used within an integrative wellness framework

Physician-directed evaluation to determine appropriateness for each individual

Structured sessions guided by informed consent and ongoing clinical oversight

Designed to complement functional medicine, nutrition, and lifestyle-based care

Strategies





Dr. Williamson emphasizes that patient responses vary and that ozone sauna therapy is intended to support overall wellness, not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

Clinical Context and Physician Oversight

Ozone-based therapies require careful consideration and medical judgment. Dr. Williamson’s background in both emergency medicine and integrative functional care informs how ozone sauna therapy is evaluated and incorporated into patient care.

“Ozone therapy is a modality that requires respect for both its potential and its limitations,” said Dr. Williamson. “My approach is to apply it thoughtfully within a clinical framework that prioritizes safety, informed consent, and individualized decision-making.”

This physician-led model distinguishes Dr. Williamson’s integrative medical practice from non-medical wellness services offering ozone-related therapies without clinical oversight.

A Balanced Approach to Innovation in Integrative Care

The addition of ozone sauna therapy reflects Dr. Williamson’s commitment to combining evidence-informed integrative therapies with individualized medical planning. Her Encinitas practice emphasizes informed discussion, clear expectations, and ongoing evaluation when introducing new modalities.

Located at 317 North El Camino Real in Encinitas, the practice serves individuals throughout the greater San Diego region seeking physician-led integrative medicine that bridges conventional medical training with functional and systems-based approaches.

To learn more about Dr. Linette Williamson, her clinical background, and available services, please visit http://linettewilliamsonmd.com.

About Linette Williamson MD

Dr. Linette Williamson, MD is a physician-led integrative medical practice offering personalized, systems-based care that bridges conventional medicine and functional approaches. The practice provides a range of medically supervised services focused on whole-person wellness, clinical evaluation, and individualized care planning. Dr. Williamson serves patients in Encinitas and throughout the greater San Diego region.



Disclaimer: The information provided is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Ozone sauna therapy is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Services are provided within a physician-supervised integrative care framework, and suitability is determined on an individual basis. Patient experiences and outcomes may vary.





