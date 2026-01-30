Pre-Engineered Buildings Market to Reach US$ 41.87 Billion by 2033 Driven by Industrialization, Reshoring, and Logistics Infrastructure Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pre-engineered buildings market was valued at 18.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 41.87 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2025 to 2033.

The pre-engineered buildings market is more than just basic construction sheds. They are an advanced form of construction, shedding older forms of engineering in favor of coupling total building systems with severe building material efficiency. The real engineering separates PEBs from just standard steel construction. PEBs do not rely on lightly hot rolled standard steel sections like I-beams. PEBs use engineered steel sections that are hot rolled to be thicker in more heavily stressed areas and tapered down to nothing in areas of low stress. This engineering in construction is done to the bending moment diagram of the structure; this process alone saves an immense amount of steel and cuts costs. No wonder the demand is compounding globally at rates greater than 10 % each year.

Reshoring and Data Centers Drive a New Wave of PEB Adoption

The pre-engineered buildings market demand map shows changes in the global economy. The strongest demand is in the Asia-Pacific manufacturing and Middle Eastern construction sectors. The "China Plus One" strategy is in full swing in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam and Indonesia, where there is a frenzy among manufacturers to build alternative production facilities, creating a dire demand for factories that can be built in less than six months.

Simultaneously, the Middle East is experiencing a construction renaissance boosted by the diversification of oil wealth. Unlike other markets, the demand for pre-engineered buildings in this region is for complete industrial ‘cities’ and enormous aviation hangars; the demand across the pre-engineered buildings market is for entirety and ‘mass’, which is unique in the global market.

The demand in the North American market is concentrated across the major population and port centers. This is especially visible in the major logistics centers. Unlike other markets, the demand for PEB stems from the “Chip Boom,” which is fueled by a reshoring of manufacturing and an ever-increasing demand for scalable data centers.

Single-Story PEBs Emerge as the Preferred Choice for High-Growth Industrial Hubs

Single-story pre-engineered buildings are dominating the pre-engineered buildings market. It is widely embraced and has a higher demand than other structures, mainly because of the explosion of "Grade A" logistics parks and manufacturing units. In the first half of 2025 alone, India saw a leasing volume of 30.7 million square feet within the logistics and industrial sector, which is a sure sign of the dependence on ground-level structures.

Engineering and manufacturing companies were the main users of space, taking 9.7 million square feet of space to establish single-story factories accommodating the heavy floor loads. The e-commerce sector also made a huge comeback, with 158% year on year growth in leasing activity requiring sprawling fulfillment centers which prefer horizontal speed over vertical density.

The preference for single-story designs in the pre-engineered buildings market is further propelled by the need for rapid deployment in emerging hubs. Ahmedabad has a whopping 192% year on year growth in leasing, mainly due to the needs of industrial tenants who need quick turnaround steel structures. Developers currently have a pipeline of 25 million square feet of Grade-A warehousing stock to be delivered in the next two to three years, nearly all of it using pre-engineered buildings technology.

JSW Steel's "Magsure" product line has a demand for a 50% market share in solar mounting structures, basically single-story steel building frameworks, which is yet another demand layer. These structures are engineered for functionality, and panelling in modern structures now usually has higher clear spans to allow for the movement of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) on factory floors.

Pre-Engineered Buildings Become the Backbone of Modern Industrial Infrastructure

The global pre-engineered building (PEB) market is experiencing a seismic change, with industrial applications now commanding a staggering 58% revenue share as of 2024. The surge is most visible in the logistics sector, where more than 52% of new warehousing structures are shifting to PEB formats to meet e-commerce demands. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific manufacturing belt leads this consumption, holding a 38.7% market share, boosted aggressively by the "China Plus One" strategy in nations like Vietnam and India.

​Manufacturers are aggressively pivoting to PEBs primarily for efficiency; these structures give 50-60% faster construction timelines compared to conventional concrete. Beyond speed, PEBs offer critical financial incentives, reducing overall project costs by 20-30% through optimized steel usage and lower foundation requirements. Adoption is further accelerated by sustainability goals, with demand for green-certified PEB systems growing by 33%. Consequently, 56% of newly developed distribution centers now utilize PEB frameworks. With steel structure adoption increasing by 41% across industrial projects, PEBs have undeniably solidified their status as the backbone of modern industrial infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Tightens Its Grip on the Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market

Asia Pacific is set to keep dominating the pre-engineered buildings market by holding the highest 35.13% market share, a position solidified by aggressive manufacturing growth in India and Vietnam. Kirby Building Systems has aggressively increased its footprint of functions, with its India capacity alone achieving 300,000 metric tons per annum after the recent growth at its Halol, Gujarat facility.

This supply is controversial as the Vietnamese government speeds up public infrastructure, spending more than USD 16.6 billion in public investment capital during the first nine months of 2025, to achieve a GDP growth rate of 8.3-8.5%. Tata BlueScope Steel is no exception to this soaring demand and reported its FY2025 sales revenue at around AUD 783.4 million (USD 510 million) due to the downstream demand in industrial zones.

Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Major Players:

BlueScope Steel

Era Infra

Everest Industries

Interarch Building Products

Jindal Buildsys

Kirby Building Systems

Lloyd Insulations

PEB Steel Buildings

Tiger Steel Engineering

Zamil Steel

Nucor

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Structure

Multi-Story

Single-Story

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

