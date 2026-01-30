New Toll Brothers at Highpoint Community Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at HighPoint, a new community of luxury single-level homes in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Sales Center is now open at 39977 N 115th St. in Scottsdale.





Toll Brothers at HighPoint is an exclusive gated community offering two collections of luxurious modern homes within a serene and sophisticated desert setting. The community features eight stunning single-level home designs with 3 to 7 bedrooms and 3,665 to 5,000+ square feet. Toll Brothers customers will select from expansive home sites averaging 2.75 acres, with beautiful Sonoran Desert and city light views. Personalization options include casitas, multigenerational living suites, and up to 8-car garages and RV garage options, allowing home shoppers to create their ideal living space.

Toll Brothers homeowners living in HighPoint will also enjoy a network of trails within the community and a plethora of outdoor recreation, including hiking and golf, and lake adventures on nearby Bartlett Lake. Homes are priced from $1.6 million.





"We are thrilled to unveil our newest community, Toll Brothers at HighPoint, offering luxurious single-level homes in a picturesque desert setting," said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. "This community offers the perfect blend of elegance, privacy, and outdoor recreation, making it an ideal location for discerning home shoppers to create their own modern retreat."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Highpoint and other Toll Brothers communities in Arizona, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

