Environment Health and Safety Market to Worth over $20.65 Billion by 2035 | Growing Operational Costs of Workplace Incidents Drives Demand for Predictive Analytics Tools Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global environment health and safety market was valued at US$ 8.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 20.65 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

Based on component, software segment generated an undeniable 58.9% revenue share of the environment health and safety market.

Based on deployment, cloud based deployment claimed more than 60% of the market’s revenue.

Based on application, environmental management held a dominant position by capturing over 44.1% of global market revenue.

North America has been leading the way in the environment health and safety market with over 33% of global revenue coming from the region.

Physical climate risks are fundamentally altering the Environment health and safety market landscape. Heat stress now exposes 2.41 billion workers globally. Occupational heat-related injuries cause 20,000 annual deaths and 2 million lost Disability-Adjusted Life Years. Chemical risks remain prevalent, with 870 million workers exposed to pesticides. Pesticide poisoning causes 300,000 deaths annually. Parasitic and vector-borne diseases claim another 15,000 lives. However, enforcement works; EPA actions successfully reduced 2.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent.

Insurance data reveals the financial mechanics supporting safety investments. The Workers' Compensation line reported a profitable 86.1% combined ratio. Net Written Premium reached USD 41.6 billion. Insurers hold a conservative USD 16 billion redundancy in reserves. While lost-time claim frequency dropped by 5%, severity is rising. Medical claim severity increased 6% and indemnity claim severity also rose 6%. The sector achieved a 23.7% operating gain. These metrics ensure the Environment health and safety market remains vital for controlling rising claim costs.

Software Segment Commands 58.9% Share via AI and Mobile Integration

Digital transformation has fundamentally reshaped the Environment health and safety market, positioning software as the central nervous system of modern compliance. Global valuations for the EHS software sector specifically surged to reach USD 2.62 billion in 2025. This dominance is largely fueled by rapid technological upgrades, as 59% of organizations are now actively adopting AI-driven EHS tools to predict hazards before they occur.

Mobile connectivity also plays a pivotal role in this expansion, with 52% of firms deploying mobile-enabled solutions to facilitate real-time monitoring from frontline workers. Enterprises are prioritizing these digital investments to navigate complex regulatory landscapes. Consequently, 72% of enterprises now cite strict compliance requirements as their primary motivator for adopting comprehensive EHS platforms.

Cloud Deployment Secures Over 60% Share Through Scalability and Cost Efficiency

SaaS architectures have effectively monopolized the deployment landscape by offering unmatched flexibility compared to rigid legacy systems. Recent industry data confirms that cloud-based solutions now account for a robust 63% of the total market share. Organizations are flocking to these platforms to escape high infrastructure expenses, with the segment projected to sustain a compound annual growth rate of 12.84% through the end of the decade.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the fastest-growing demographic for this adoption, utilizing the low entry costs of cloud models to professionalize their safety programs. Furthermore, 41% of firms explicitly identify high implementation costs of on-premise software as the key driver pushing them toward these agile cloud alternatives.

Environmental Management Captures 44.1% Share Amidst Rising Climate Mandates

Environmental stewardship is no longer voluntary but a heavily penalized operational necessity driving the Environment health and safety market. The broader Environmental Management Systems (EMS) sector reached a valuation of USD 24.48 billion in 2024 as companies scrambled to manage ecological footprints. Specific sub-segments like ESG reporting software also saw independent growth, reaching a value of USD 1.32 billion in 2025.

"Forever chemicals" are a major catalyst for this spending, with updated 2025 analysis estimating that capital investments for PFAS treatment systems will cost industries between USD 37.1 billion and USD 48.3 billion over the next five years. Regulatory pressure is intensifying in tandem, evidenced by nine US states adopting 17 distinct new PFAS regulations in just the first half of 2025.

Regulatory Penalty Inflation Spurs Investment in US Compliance Solutions

Financial repercussions for regulatory negligence have reached historic highs, creating an urgent entry point for the Environment health and safety market. OSHA aggressively set the 2025 maximum penalty for "Willful or Repeated" violations at USD 165,514. Violations classified as "Serious" and "Other-than-Serious" also saw statutory increases to USD 16,550 per citation. State-level enforcement intensifies this financial risk, as Cal/OSHA raised its maximum willful violation penalty to USD 162,851. Additionally, California’s SB 553 Workplace Violence Prevention law now imposes a specific USD 25,000 penalty for serious violations. Organizations must adopt advanced compliance software to mitigate these escalating liabilities.

Operational transparency is now mandatory alongside financial defenses within the Environment health and safety market. Recent industry data reveals 93,000 cumulative severe injury reports, encompassing amputations and hospitalizations. Administrative burdens are equally heavy, evidenced by the 732,000 OSHA Form 300/301 records posted in the 2024 partial data release. Companies cannot manage this volume of sensitive data through manual spreadsheets. Consequently, stakeholders are rapidly shifting toward automated digital EHS frameworks to ensure audit-readiness and avoid seven-figure fines.

Global Enforcement Actions and Criminal Fines Accelerate Software Adoption

International regulators are imposing massive monetary penalties that underscore the global necessity of the Environment health and safety market. UK bodies penalized National Grid with a £3.2 million fine for a single worker injury. Veolia ES (UK) Limited faced a £3 million penalty following a fatality during decommissioning. Construction major BAM Nuttall Ltd incurred a £2.34 million fine for a drowning incident. Even public sector entities face scrutiny, as Cambridgeshire County Council received a £6 million fine in 2025. These enforcement actions signal that no sector is immune to high-cost compliance failures.

US agencies concurrently act as a catalyst for growth in the Environment health and safety market. The EPA executed over 8,500 on-site inspections in Fiscal Year 2024 alone. These rigorous checks resulted in USD 6.6 million in criminal fines specifically for illegal vehicle emission modifications. Furthermore, 82% of Superfund enforcement settlements addressed sites in overburdened communities, highlighting a focus on environmental justice. Multinational corporations now require centralized software to navigate this complex, high-stakes regulatory environment across different jurisdictions.

Operational Costs of Workplace Incidents Demand Predictive Analytics Tools

skyrocketing cost of occupational hazards provides a definitive ROI argument for investing in the Environment health and safety market. Total costs for work-related injuries in the US hit a staggering USD 176.5 billion. A single medically consulted work-related death now costs companies an average of USD 1,460,000. Non-fatal injuries also drain resources, averaging USD 43,000 per medically consulted case. Respiratory illness cases totaled 54,000 despite improved controls. Reducing these expenditures is impossible without the predictive capabilities found in modern EHS platforms.

Human impact statistics further validate the need for the Environment health and safety market to pivot toward prevention. ILO reports indicate that 2.93 million workers die annually from work-related factors. Non-fatal work injuries affect a massive 395 million workers worldwide each year. Private industry employers recorded an incidence rate of 2.3 total recordable cases per 100 full-time workers. Analytics tools allow safety leaders to identify trends and prevent accidents before they occur. Therefore, technology adoption is no longer optional but essential for preserving human capital.

Mental Health Expenditures Redefine Worker Safety and Training Protocols

"Total Worker Health" is emerging as a critical growth segment within the Environment health and safety market. Mental health inequities in the US created an estimated excess cost of USD 477.5 billion. Employers shouldered USD 105 billion of this burden due to untreated conditions. The societal cost per person reached USD 42,000. Companies are responding by increasing their investment in workforce development. Training expenditures rose to USD 874 per learner in 2025, up from USD 774 the previous year.

Workforce wellbeing data reveals alarming trends that require software-driven intervention. Mental health-related leaves of absence surged by 300% between 2017 and 2023. Women accounted for 71% of these mental health leaves. Innovative platforms within the Environment health and safety market are incorporating psychosocial risk assessments to address these specific challenges. Preventing burnout and addressing mental health is rapidly becoming a core safety objective for forward-thinking enterprises.

Competitive Consolidation and SaaS Growth Fuel Market Innovation

Rapid user expansion and strategic M&A activity characterize the current Environment health and safety market. Cority now serves over 2 million end-users across its platform. The company completed 7 acquisitions, including the significant 2025 purchase of MedDBase. EcoOnline reported an 800% increase in bookings for its crisis management software in North America. Consequently, EcoOnline achieved 40% year-on-year revenue growth in the region. These metrics demonstrate a maturing market where specialized SaaS solutions are essential.

Vendor capability is a primary differentiator in the Environment health and safety market. The Verdantix Green Quadrant 2024 benchmarked 23 prominent software vendors. Analysts utilized over 350 specific capability criteria to assess these platforms. Future growth is inextricably linked to advanced technology. A significant 61% of global EHS departments plan to expand their use of AI in the coming year. This technological hunger confirms that the sector is entering a phase of high-tech evolution and consolidation.

Artificial Intelligence and Data Privacy Risks Reshape Strategy

Technological integration is the new competitive frontier for the Environment health and safety market. Verdantix identified 45 commercially available AI use cases specifically for EHS. Automation is gaining ground, with 33% of companies having implemented automated permit compliance. Certification bodies mirror this growth. The 2024 ISO Survey reported 355,480 valid ISO 45001 certificates, representing a 37% increase. Organizations are leveraging these tools to streamline operations and ensure certification readiness.

However, digitalization introduces substantial data privacy risks that the Environment health and safety market must address. LinkedIn Ireland faced a €310 million fine for GDPR violations. Uber received a €290 million penalty regarding data transfers. Enel Energia was fined €79 million for data handling issues. These colossal penalties highlight the need for secure, compliant data management systems. Buyers prioritize platforms that offer not just safety features, but ironclad cybersecurity and privacy protections to safeguard sensitive employee data.

Escalating Fleet Accident Costs Necessitate Telematics Integration

Transportation safety represents a high-value vertical within the Environment health and safety market. The comprehensive cost of a single fatal commercial motor vehicle crash reached USD 13,824,830. Injury crashes now cost USD 404,863 each. Even non-injury crashes incur a cost of USD 46,173. The total inflation-adjusted cost of vehicle crashes to the US economy stands at USD 417 billion. Logistics companies urgently require EHS platforms with integrated telematics to mitigate these severe financial risks.

Employers bear a significant portion of this weight, driving software adoption. Direct crash-related expenses for employers total USD 72 billion annually. Property damage alone accounts for USD 141 billion of the collision costs. Tragically, preliminary estimates show 18,720 motor-vehicle deaths occurred in the first six months of 2025. These grim statistics compel fleet operators to invest in the Environment health and safety market to protect drivers and defend profit margins.

Environment Health and Safety Market Key Players:

AECOM Corp

CH2M HILL, Inc.

Cority Software Inc.

Dakota Software Inc.

DNV GL

Enablon Corp.

ENVIANCE

ETQ, LLC

Gensuite LLC

Golder Associates

HIS

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Isometrix

ProcessMAP

Quentic GmbH

SAI Global Pty Limited

SAP SE

SGS SA

Sphera

Tetra Tech, Inc.

UL LLC

Velocity EHS Holdings Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software Risk & Quality Assessment Data Analytics Cost Management Environmental Compliance Energy & Carbon Management

Services Consulting Project Management Analytics Training Auditing (Testing, Inspection & Certification)



By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Application

Environmental Air Management Water Management Chemical Management Waste Management Soil Management Hazardous Material Management Others

Occupational Health & Safety

Community Health & Safety

Construction & Decommissioning

Others

By Industry

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Transportation

Construction

Energy & Mining

Retail

Healthcare

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage Processing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

