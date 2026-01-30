New Book Offers Canadian Business Owners Step-by-Step Roadmap to Maximize Value and Secure Their Legacy

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over $2 trillion in Canadian business assets expected to change hands in the next decade and only 9% of owners having a formal succession plan, a new book aims to bridge this critical knowledge gap.

"Selling Your Canadian Business: A Step-by-Step Guide to Maximizing Value and Securing Your Legacy" by Karl E. Sigerist, Jr., ICD.D, is now available on Amazon. The book provides Canadian business owners with the first comprehensive, Canada-specific guide to navigating the complex M&A process—from personal and family preparation through deal closing and post-sale life planning.

A Crisis Decades in the Making

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), 76% of small business owners plan to exit their businesses within the next decade, yet fewer than one in ten have a formal succession plan in place. A 2025 MNP LLP report confirms that nearly two-thirds of Canadian business owners have considered their exit objectives but have not formalized a plan—while one in five have not started thinking about succession at all.

"I wrote this book because I saw too many business owners making preventable mistakes that cost them millions of dollars and years of regret," said Sigerist, President and CEO of The Shaughnessy Group, a Toronto-based M&A advisory firm. "Most owners have never sold a business before, and you rarely get a second chance to get it right."

Written for the Lower Middle Market

Tailored specifically for owners of businesses generating $5 million to $50 million in annual revenue, the book covers critical Canadian-specific topics including:

Leveraging the Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption (LCGE)

Navigating Canadian tax structures and regulatory requirements

Family business transitions under Bill C-208

Employee Ownership Trusts as a succession option

Deal structuring, due diligence, and negotiation strategies

Preparing for life after the sale

Praise from Canada’s M&A Community

"Karl has done a commendable job of tackling a challenging and multifaceted subject, presenting it in a concise and user-friendly manner. This book is indispensable for individuals who have not previously sold a business." — Jonathan Fleisher, Partner, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

"An invaluable guide for any entrepreneur preparing for what is often the most important transaction of their life." — Ugo Dionne, President, M&A Club of Canada

"One of the book’s strengths lies in its emphasis on protecting the legacy of an owner. Getting the most money out of a sale is key for an owner but so is ensuring that the business is being sold to someone who cares about the company’s employees, brand and its unique characteristics that drove its success." — Mario Nigro, Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity & Venture Capital, Stikeman Elliott LLP

"With over three decades guiding business owners through successful exits, Karl Sigerist distills real-world experience into clear, actionable steps. A must-read for any Canadian entrepreneur." — Haifeng Hu, Partner, Bennett Jones LLP

"Selling Your Canadian Business fills a critical gap in the Canadian market. This isn’t another generic business sale guide, it’s a comprehensive roadmap specifically designed for Canadian business owners dealing with our unique tax structures, regulatory environment, and M&A landscape." — Mark Stephenson, President and Owner, Cube Business Media

About the Author

Karl E. Sigerist, Jr., ICD.D, is President and CEO of The Shaughnessy Group, a Toronto-based M&A advisory firm specializing in lower middle-market Canadian businesses. With over 30 years of business leadership experience, he has founded eight companies—achieving five consecutive years on the PROFIT 500 list—and has facilitated over $4 billion in transaction value throughout his career. He holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, serves on not-for-profit boards, and regularly speaks at industry conferences including Business Transitions Forum and TechExit events across Canada.

Book Information

Title: Selling Your Canadian Business: A Step-by-Step Guide to Maximizing Value and Securing Your Legacy

Author: Karl E. Sigerist, Jr., ICD.D

Available: Amazon.ca (hardcover, paperback, and Kindle)

Website: sellingyourcanadianbusiness.ca

Audio Excerpts: Available on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more

About The Shaughnessy Group

The Shaughnessy Group is a Toronto-based investment banking and financing advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, exit planning, and growth financing for privately owned Canadian companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $50 million. The firm is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs unlock their company’s value while honoring their legacy. Learn more at shaughnessy.group.

