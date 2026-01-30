Xylen Launches Full Version of Yolo Roam, the World’s First Roaming Loyalty Programme

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xylen has officially launched the full version of Yolo Roam, a first-of-its-kind loyalty programme that rewards travellers simply for using their existing SIM cards while roaming abroad. Billed as the world’s only initiative of its kind, Yolo Roam introduces a practical way for frequent flyers, holidaymakers, and business travellers to earn points during their journeys—without needing to change networks or purchase additional roaming packages.

Yolo Roam works by connecting travellers to Xylen’s growing roster of partner mobile networks worldwide. Whenever a subscriber roams on one of these networks, they automatically accumulate Yolo Points, which can be redeemed for rewards ranging from travel discounts and lifestyle perks to exclusive partner offers.

Unlike traditional roaming services, which often frustrate travellers with high charges or limited data bundles, Yolo Roam turns connectivity into a tangible benefit. By linking rewards to everyday mobile usage, Xylen is positioning the programme as a customer-focused solution designed to make roaming more rewarding.

“Yolo Roam represents a meaningful change in how travellers think about staying connected abroad,” said Amar Hussain, CEO of Xylen. “For the first time, people can earn rewards just by using their phones in the same way they normally would—calling, texting, or browsing online—while connected to one of our partner networks. It’s seamless, it’s simple, and it’s the first loyalty programme of its kind anywhere in the world.”

The full launch follows a successful pilot phase, during which thousands of early adopters tested the service across multiple destinations. Feedback highlighted the ease of earning points without changing SIMs, downloading apps, or opting into new plans.

Yolo Roam is now available to travellers in 40 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, with new network partnerships being added regularly. Xylen has confirmed that expansion into Africa and the Middle East is also underway, with the goal of achieving global coverage for the majority of international travellers by the end of next year.

With the launch, Xylen is seeking to reshape the relationship between mobile operators and roaming subscribers. By shifting the narrative from expense to reward, Yolo Roam has the potential to be a significant development in both telecoms and travel loyalty sectors.

For more information, visit www.xylen.net .

About Xylen

Xylen is a technology company pioneering innovations at the intersection of mobile connectivity and travel. With a mission to make roaming simpler, smarter, and more rewarding, Xylen partners with leading mobile networks worldwide to deliver seamless solutions for global travellers. Its flagship product, Yolo Roam, is the world’s first roaming loyalty programme, designed to transform everyday mobile use abroad into meaningful rewards.



