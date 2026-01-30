Mobility-as-a-Service Market Report 2026: $619.32 Mn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobility-as-a-service market was valued at 145.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 619.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2024 to 2032.

The Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) sector is one of the fastest growing industries in transport, aiming to change how people travel via integrated, on-demand, and multi-modal solutions. In terms of users, cities such as New York and Los Angeles alone have recorded over 1.5 million each. This combines all modes of transport, including public transit systems like buses; ride-hailing apps such as Uber or Lyft; car sharing services like Zipcar or Car2Go; bike-sharing platforms such as LimeBike and Ofo, among others, into one app that allows users not only plan but also to pay for their journey seamlessly too. A survey revealed that within Europe & North America alone, there are already almost 40 million urban dwellers who used some form of MaaS within the past year, while another has found out that if available, up to 100 million commuters would be interested in utilizing these platforms, demonstrating an enormous potential user base.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mobility-as-a-service-market

Mobility-as-a-Service: A Smart Solution to Traffic, Costs, and Carbon Emissions

Multiple modes of transportation are integrated on mobility-as-a-service market platforms, which give travelers different choices for their trips. This can include buses, trains, taxis, car rentals, bike rentals, and scooters. In fact, studies show that in 2023, there were more than 2.5 million shared bikes and e-scooters worldwide, with projections showing that number will grow to up to 5 million by year 2025. This allows customers to easily compare different modes, select what is most suitable for them then make bookings all through one single application or platform. For instance, London has managed to integrate 9,000 buses, 270 underground stations, and 23,000 bikes onto their own mobility as a service system. Research proved that introducing MaaS could save an individual’s personal annual transport costs by US$ 1,200. Also, implementing maas within urban areas might reduce traffic jam by 15% and cut down on CO2 emissions up to 20%, thereby greatly supporting environmental sustainability campaigns. In some cities like Helsinki, where there is full implementation of MaaS, public transport usage increased with 10% within the first year, equivalent to 3 million extra trips made.

Smart, Integrated Transport Platforms Become Key to Tackling Urban Congestion

The mobility-as-a-service market is largely propelled by urbanization. Currently, 55% of the global population lives in cities, according to the United Nations, and this number is expected to rise to 68% by 2050. This has caused traffic jams to become more frequent and intense, commutes to be longer and environmental issues more pressing. For example, congestion cost each US driver $1,146 on average and wasted around 26 hours of their time this year alone, says INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard. In addition, more than half of the global population already reside in urban areas, with more than 60% doing so by 2025 following World Health Organization records.

The exponential growth in urban dwellers has created demand for MaaS as people seek efficient alternatives to conventional transportation systems. Europe had the second largest mobility-as-a-service market share in 2023, mainly due to increased city living resulting from high rates of urbanization coupled with population surges, especially within major metropolises like London or Paris, where numbers are projected at about 9 million inhabitants each. Asia-Pacific also presents significant prospects for this industry since its crowded cities are experiencing rapid growths aggravated further by deteriorating transport congestion. Hence, there being urgent need for integrated sustainable transport solutions, which can be achieved through the enactment of government legislations aimed at promoting the creation and adoption maas platforms among others. This is following convergence between telecoms, enhanced mobile networks coverage, speeds, such as 4G/5G penetration levels smartphones usage.

Seamless Connectivity and Personalization Drive MaaS Passenger Segment Adoption

In the mobility-as-a-service market, the passenger transportation segment holds a dominant position globally. In 2023, this segment generated a substantial revenue of US$ 131.24 billion, accounting for 90.9% of the total MaaS market revenue. Furthermore, it is projected to maintain its strong growth trajectory with the second-highest growth of 25.4% during the forecast period.

The integrated transport solutions are growing in demand and have seen a 30% YoY growth in subscriptions. Moreover, 85% of people mention seamless connectivity as their main reason behind choosing MaaS services, while another important factor for many is personalized travelling: as such, where individuals can themselves decide what aspects should be customized. Almost 70% respondents who participated in an online survey said they would prefer a service provider giving them the option which may allow them personalize their own travel experience. However, one major catalysts driving growth within this division stems from urbans dweller and their number will grow to 68% by 2050.

Urbanization and Congestion Drive MaaS Adoption Across North America

North America has become the biggest and most profitable mobility-as-a-service market. Showing tremendous growth and supremacy, the region in 2023 accounted for 30% of the total revenue share. This leap in earnings indicates that more people are now using MaaS platforms, which offer all transport services under one roof. The catalysts for such a development were high levels of urbanization, with cities covering up to 82% of land, leading to congestion on highways due to longer hours spent traveling between home and work places. Urban Mobility Report by Texas A&M Transportation Institute revealed that traffic jams cost the United States $166 billion last year alone. Thus, there is a need to have efficient, sustainable mobility systems like MaaS in place.

Driving the adoption and application of MaaS solutions is highly dependent on assistance from the government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has taken steps to advance MaaS as a way of tackling transport issues. In 2016, Columbus received a $40-million grant from the DOT’s Smart City Challenge for smart transport schemes involving MaaS, among others. Moreover, US$ 500 million was set aside by the US government in 2023 for smart transportation schemes, with a considerable fraction allocated towards MaaS development.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market Major Players:

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Didi Chuxing

Careem

BlaBlaCar

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mobike

LimeBike

Bird Rides Inc.

Waze Mobile Ltd.

Resferber Labs Private Limited

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Rent A Car System

SIXT SE

Bridj Pty Ltd.

GoGo Tech Limited

ZIFY SAS

Grab

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Application

Passenger Transportation

Micro-Mobility

Freight Transportation

By Product

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Car Pool

Rental

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/mobility-as-a-service-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube