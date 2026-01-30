FHLBank San Francisco Names Tom Dapice Community Investment Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco has promoted Tom Dapice to Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer, succeeding Eric Cicourel, who is retiring, effective February 1, 2026.

Dapice brings two decades of experience at FHLBank San Francisco, including 18 years in the Community Investment Department and two years in the Audit Department. He has an extensive background that blends mission-driven expertise, deep institutional knowledge, and a strong risk-management perspective.

Most recently, Dapice served as Managing Director overseeing the Bank’s homeownership and economic development programs, which have delivered more than $250 million in grants to provide downpayment assistance to first-time homebuyers and support economic development projects. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role across FHLBank San Francisco’s community investment programs, including the Affordable Housing Program (AHP), Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH), Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance (MDPA), and Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) programs. As Community Investment Officer, Dapice will lead the Bank’s full suite of affordable housing and economic development programs.

“I’m honored to lead our dedicated team of community investment professionals as we continue advancing the Bank’s mission,” said Dapice. “Partnering with our members and nonprofit organizations to expand the supply of safe, high-quality affordable housing and to create economic opportunity across our district is work I care deeply about. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve established and helping drive meaningful impact across the communities we serve.”

Dapice holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

“Tom’s deep expertise, long-standing commitment to our mission, and comprehensive understanding of our programs make him exceptionally well suited to lead our community investment work,” said Joe Amato, interim president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “His leadership will be integral as we continue striving to make our communities more vibrant and resilient. I also want to extend our sincere thanks to Eric Cicourel for his invaluable contributions to the success and evolution of our community investment programs.”

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

