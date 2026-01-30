Grosvenor Property Canada kicks off 2026 with acquisition of Broadmead Village, a best-in-class grocery-anchored retail plaza on Vancouver Island

Transaction aligns with Grosvenor’s recently announced re-investment into Canada

Highly desirable asset class features one of the province’s top-performing Thrifty Foods





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with Grosvenor’s Canadian growth plan, Grosvenor Property Canada is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in Broadmead Village. Grosvenor and long-standing partner, ADMNS, a subsidiary of the Manitoba Civil Service Superannuation Board (CSSB), have owned Broadmead Village in equal partnership since 1997.

The 128,018 sq. ft. open-air neighbourhood shopping centre is anchored by grocer Thrifty Foods and sits on 12.74 acres. It has long been one of the best performing assets within Grosvenor’s Canadian property portfolio, exemplified by continued leasing momentum.

Located in the heart of the Saanich peninsula on Vancouver Island, BC, Broadmead Village features an array of specialty shops and nationally branded stores and services. Its tenant mix is well-insulated from economic downturns with low historical turnover, vacancy, and strong performance. Not only is Thrifty Foods’ Broadmead Village location one of the top performing stores in the Sobey’s chain, this highly-desirable asset class is a continued investment focus for Grosvenor’s Canadian portfolio going forward.



The transaction exemplifies Grosvenor’s commitment to Canada, a region it’s been investing in for over 70 years. “We view this purchase as an outstanding opportunity to further our investment into Canada. It highlights our strengths as an owner and manager, and follows our track record of developing and operating exceptional mixed use assets such as The Rise, Connaught and Grosvenor Ambleside,” said Robert Duteau, SVP of Investment for Grosvenor Property Canada, “Furthermore, acquiring grocery-anchored retail at scale with future redevelopment potential is an approach we are very focused on here in Canada.”



In 2012, Grosvenor modernized Broadmead Village in an award-winning renovation that showcased the company’s long-term business approach to shaping a sustainable urban landscape. This earned the property Gold, Silver and Bronze accreditations from the Building Owners and Managers Association's (BOMA) Building Environmental Standards program.



“Grosvenor’s first-class management of Broadmead Village parallels our experience with them as a long-term investment partner on other properties. We are pleased with Broadmead Village’s performance over the decades, and notably, Grosvenor’s transformation of the property into one of Vancouver Island’s top performing grocery-anchored retail plazas,” said Ian Cameron, Senior Portfolio Manager, Real Estate for Civil Service Superannuation Board (CSSB).

About Grosvenor

Grosvenor Property Canada is an owner, developer and investor in high quality mixed-use places as well as industrial properties.

For over 70 years, we have supported the evolution of Metro Vancouver’s urban landscape and socio-economic success:



creating sustainability-driven, transit-oriented mixed-use masterplan communities - where resident and customer wellbeing is prioritized - providing much needed homes, both directly and through our structured financing program.

actively managing and developing over 185 acres of Annacis Island - Canada’s first industrial park we developed and opened in 1955 - now a world-class distribution hub for Metro Vancouver and beyond.





Within the high-quality, vibrant communities in which we operate, we are known for our commitment to operational excellence. We take pride in our leadership role in reducing the carbon footprint of our portfolio and activities and in being recognized as one of the region's top employers. As at December 31, 2025, GPC’s total AUM is CAD$2.8 bn.

