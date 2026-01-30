Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Concerning FDA New Drug Application

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: CORT) (“Corcept” or the “Company”), a company based in Redwood City, California.

About the Investigation

On December 31, 2025, Corcept issued a press release announcing that “U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.” The press release stated, among other things, “We are surprised and disappointed by this outcome.” Corcept common share fell $35.40 per share to close at $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.

On January 30, 2026, Reuters reported that “shares of Corcept Therapeutics fell 16% on Friday after a corrected ‘complete response letter’ from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ​showed the agency had warned the company ‘on several occasions’ not to ‌submit its drug application.”

Contact

If you have information concerning this investigation or if you sustained significant losses from your transactions in Corcept securities, please contact us here: Contact | Berman Tabacco. You may also reach out to us for more information at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com.

