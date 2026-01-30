Certified Home Remodelers Marks 28 Years of Service by Releasing Kitchen Remodeling Cost Insights Drawn from Over 40 Years of Collective Experience

Westminster, MD, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified Home Remodelers (CHR), a family-owned and operated remodeling company is marking 28 years of service by releasing new industry insights that identify the most common hidden cost factors affecting kitchen remodeling budgets in Maryland homes. The insights are based on over 40 years of collective remodeling experience across the company’s leadership, reflecting patterns that continue to surprise homeowners even as kitchen renovation demand remains strong.

CHR’s findings coincide with national data showing that kitchen remodel costs continue to rise and frequently exceed initial expectations. The 2025 Cost vs. Value Report lists the national average cost of a midrange/minor kitchen remodel at $28,458, up to 3.5% from 2024 and 21.3% higher than five years ago. In addition, according to the 2023 US Houzz & Home Study, 39%, or nearly 2 in 5 homeowners exceed their initial budgets due to unanticipated costs and increased project complexity. CHR says this mirrors what the company has seen firsthand across decades of work in kitchen remodeling in Westminster, Carroll County, Frederick, and the Baltimore County suburbs.

“Homeowners often come to us believing they have a complete estimate based on what they’ve seen in a showroom,” said Bradley Jessup, Owner of Certified Home Remodelers. “But a materials quote only tells part of the story. Once you open the walls, everything changes – especially in older Maryland homes.”

Jessup notes that many of the quote discrepancies homeowners encounter stem from the fact that cabinet suppliers and kitchen showrooms do not provide full-scope estimates. Their numbers don’t include labor, demolition, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC adjustments, and other services needed for installation.

“Showrooms are excellent for selecting cabinets,” Jessup said. “But they’re not electricians, plumbers, or HVAC specialists. If there’s a duct in the wall, outdated wiring, or a plumbing line that needs moving, that becomes an unexpected cost, and those surprises add up quickly.”

Jessup says he routinely hears from homeowners who believed they were budgeting for a $40,000 kitchen based on a cabinet quote only to learn that the full project costs can approach $80,000 once all labor and trade work is included.

“One homeowner came to us after receiving what looked like a complete kitchen estimate from a big-box retailer. Their quote didn’t include plumbing, electrical, demolition, flooring protection, or permits. The homeowner was convinced they were being taken advantage of until we walked them through each line item. They deserved clarity, and most people do.”

These costs surprises are rarely isolated issues and instead stem from scope elements that are often excluded from early estimates. CHR’s findings consistently show the following hidden cost drivers emerging:

Electrical upgrades to meet modern code requirements or appliance loads

to meet modern code requirements or appliance loads Plumbing reconfiguration when fixtures move or old piping is revealed

when fixtures move or old piping is revealed HVAC adjustments , particularly when ducts, vents, or return lines are discovered behind walls

, particularly when ducts, vents, or return lines are discovered behind walls Structural modifications , including framing corrections in older homes

, including framing corrections in older homes Permit costs linked to jurisdictional requirements

linked to jurisdictional requirements Project coordination and scheduling, especially when multiple trades are involved

CHR offers comprehensive pre-construction planning as a way to align expectations before materials are ordered, or work begins. The company evaluates layout changes, mechanical systems, and code considerations early in the process to help homeowners understand how design decisions translate into construction scope and cost.

Bradley Jessup, Owner of Certified Home Remodelers

“You can’t change your mind after cabinets are built or appliances are ordered,” explained Jessup. “That’s why planning matters so much. We focus on making sure homeowners understand the full picture before committing to the project.”

As part of its operations, CHR maintains a full-service showroom in Westminster, where homeowners can review cabinetry, finishes, and layout options while working directly with professionals who understand both design and construction requirements. According to CHR, this integrated approach helps connect product selections with real-world installation considerations, reducing the likelihood of scope gaps later in the project.

“We don’t just sell cabinets,” Jessup said. “We do kitchens. That means understanding everything that goes into the job, not just the parts that are easy to see.”

To learn more about Certified Home Remodelers’ services and to schedule a consultation, please visit https://chrincmd.com.

About Certified Home Remodelers

Certified Home Remodelers is a family-owned residential remodeling company based in Westminster, Maryland, serving Carroll County, Frederick County, and the northern Baltimore suburbs for 28 years. A licensed MHIC contractor and Maryland Home Builder, the company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, custom home construction, siding, and window replacement. With over 40 years of combined remodeling experience across its leadership team, Certified Home Remodelers is committed to transparent planning, clean job sites, pressure-free guidance, and high-quality craftsmanship.





