CARVANA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Carvana Co. on Behalf of Carvana Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CVNA) on behalf of Carvana stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Carvana has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On January 28, 2025, Gotham City Research short seller report alleged that the Company’s reported profitability relies on undisclosed related-party transactions with DriveTime and Bridgecrest. The report claims DriveTime burned over $1 billion in cash while levering up to 20x to 40x EBITDA to subsidize Carvana’s earnings, and that Bridgecrest marked down billions in loans as Carvana recognized gains on loan sales. On this news, the price of Carvana shares declined by $67.68 per share, or approximately 14.2%, from $477.72 per share on January 27, 2026 to close at $410.04 on January 28, 2026.





Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

