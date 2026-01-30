CVRx ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CVRx Inc. on Behalf of CVRx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In CVRx (CVRX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CVRx Inc. (“CVRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CVRX) on behalf of CVRx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CVRx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 7, 2025, CVRx announced weaker than expected preliminary first quarter results. In the Company’s earnings press release, CVRx’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hykes (“Hykes”) said that “many of [the Company’s] newer sales representatives are still in the early stages of development.” On this news, the price of CVRx shares declined by $5.34 per share, or approximately 46.3%, from $11.54 per share on April 7, 2025 to close at $6.20 on April 8, 2025.



Then, on May 8, 2025, CVRx announced weak first quarter results and lowered its full year revenue guidance. During the related earnings call, CEO Hykes said that recent salesforce changes at the Company were “more significant than initially anticipated and resulted in 25% of our current territory managers being hired between December and March.” On this news, the price of CVRx shares declined by $3.01 per share, or approximately 38.8%, from $7.78 per share on May 8, 2025 to close at $4.77 on May 9, 2025.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters



