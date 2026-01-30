Cartpanda Unveils a New Global Performance Commerce Platform Built for Scale, Stability, and Conversion

Plano, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartpanda Inc. today unveiled an expanded global performance commerce platform designed for creators, digital brands, and affiliate-driven businesses operating at scale. Built on conversion-first checkout architecture, integrated payments, and international commerce infrastructure, the platform brings together transaction execution, payment performance, and operational control into a single system purpose-built for high-volume digital operations.

Cartpanda has processed billions in payments over the past years and brings more than 10 years of operational experience in performance commerce, supporting some of the fastest-growing digital businesses across multiple markets.

The announcement outlines Cartpanda’s role as a commerce infrastructure provider centered on transaction execution, where conversion, payment authorization, and settlement intersect. As global digital commerce increasingly relies on cross-border distribution models, the company is aligning its platform with systems designed to support operational consistency and scale.

“Checkout is where revenue is decided, not where design ends,” said Lucas Castellani, CEO/Founder at Cartpanda Inc. “This announcement reflects how Cartpanda approaches commerce infrastructure—as an operational system rather than a surface-level interface.”

Checkout Architecture Structured Around Transaction Flow

Cartpanda’s platform is built around a one-page checkout architecture that consolidates the purchase process into a single transaction flow. The checkout environment supports native post-purchase monetization mechanics, including order bumps and one-click upsell and downsell flows, integrated directly into the transaction sequence.

Rather than relying on external tools, these mechanics are embedded within the checkout logic itself. This structure allows operators to manage offer sequencing and post-purchase behavior without fragmenting the customer journey across multiple systems.

“The objective is not to add more steps, but to remove unnecessary ones,” Castellani said. “Checkout architecture should reflect how transactions actually happen, not how tools are stitched together.”

Customization and Operator-Level Control

The Cartpanda platform is designed to provide operators with control at both the brand and code level. Checkout customization extends beyond layout and design to include behavioral logic, purchase steps, and offer rules. This allows businesses to adapt checkout behavior to different products, regions, or acquisition strategies within a unified framework.

The platform’s architecture is intended to support operators managing multiple offers or operating across jurisdictions where standardized checkout templates may not meet localized requirements.

“Operator control is not a feature layer, it’s an infrastructure decision,” Castellani said. “Commerce systems need to adapt to operators, not the other way around.”

Infrastructure Supporting International Commerce

Cartpanda’s international selling capabilities are delivered through Cartpanda Global, an infrastructure layer designed around a Merchant-of-Record-style approach. The structure is intended to support cross-border transactions by aligning commerce operations with localized rules, payment expectations, and regional standards.

Cartpanda Global enables multi-currency transactions and localized payment options within a single system, reducing the need for region-specific integrations. The infrastructure centralizes international operations while maintaining market-level alignment.

“International selling introduces operational complexity that most tools are not built to manage,” Castellani said. “Cartpanda Global is structured to centralize that complexity without ignoring local requirements.”

Payment Performance and Risk Management

Payments are a core component of Cartpanda’s infrastructure. Through Cartpanda Pay, the platform integrates authorization optimization with a native risk and anti-fraud layer designed to support transaction stability at scale, built to maintain checkout stability during high-traffic launches.

The payment stack includes decline recovery functionality and smart retry logic, structured to manage failed transactions while adhering to card network and regulatory requirements. Subscription billing capabilities are integrated within the same environment to support recurring revenue models.

“Payment performance is operational performance,” Castellani said. “Authorization, retries, and risk management need to work as a system, not as separate tools.”

Liquidity Framework and Settlement Cadence

Cartpanda’s platform includes a defined liquidity and payout framework. Payouts are available in D2 or D5, depending on configuration, with withdrawals processed on business days from Monday through Friday.

This settlement structure is designed to align transaction processing with operational reinvestment cycles. In addition, the platform supports automatic split payouts, enabling structured revenue distribution among affiliates, co-producers, or partners.

“Liquidity impacts how businesses operate day to day,” Castellani said. “Settlement timing is not a financial detail, it’s an operational one.”

Marketplace and Partnership Infrastructure

In addition to its core commerce and payment systems, Cartpanda operates a curated marketplace designed to facilitate partnerships between operators and affiliates. The marketplace is integrated with Cartpanda’s checkout, payment, and payout systems, aligning discovery, tracking, and revenue distribution within a single operational environment.

This structure is intended to support partnership-based growth models while maintaining transparency and consistency across performance tracking and settlements.

“Partnerships scale best when governance is built into the system,” Castellani said. “The marketplace reflects that principle.”

Availability and Next Steps

Cartpanda’s platform is currently available to creators, brands, and digital businesses seeking a centralized commerce infrastructure. Organizations interested in learning more can visit Cartpanda’s website to request a demo or create an account.

Businesses evaluating international expansion may apply for Cartpanda Global to access the company’s Merchant-of-Record-style infrastructure. Operators and affiliates exploring partnership opportunities can also review participation options through Cartpanda’s Automatic Split payout system and integrated marketplace.

About Cartpanda Inc.

Cartpanda Inc. is a performance-first commerce platform designed to support creators, brands, and affiliate-driven businesses operating across international markets. The platform combines one-page checkout architecture, payment optimization, global commerce infrastructure, and operational controls within a unified system. Cartpanda Inc. is headquartered in Texas, United States.





