Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) or its executive officers complied with the federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On February 28, 2024, after the market closed, Snowflake announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, along with financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. During the accompanying earnings call, Company management discussed changes in customer behavior and the impact of certain product-related developments, which adversely affected the Company’s outlook.

Following these disclosures, Snowflake’s stock price declined sharply. On February 29, 2024, the Company’s shares fell from a prior closing price of approximately $230.00 per share to close at $188.28 per share, a decline of $41.72 per share, or more than 18%, resulting in significant losses for investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Snowflake Inc. complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Snowflake stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marked the eighth time the firm was recognized based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

