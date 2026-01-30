Watsco Schedules Conference Call to Review 2025 Fourth Quarter Performance and Annual Results

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter performance and annual results on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.



The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on February 17, 2026. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206515/10346a614c3

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly-fragmented $106 billion North American HVAC/R market. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved a 17% compounded annual total-shareholder return through a combination of strong organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses. Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, more than 72,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage digitally with the Company, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

