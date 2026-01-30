Olema Oncology Announces Departure of Chief Operating and Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced that Shane Kovacs, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, is departing the Company effective January 30, 2026 to pursue new opportunities. Mr. Kovacs will continue in a consulting capacity with Olema through August 1, 2026.

“Since joining Olema in 2020, Shane has been a valuable member of our team, helping to lead and grow the Company as we have progressed palazestrant through late-stage clinical development and expanded our pipeline,” said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. “His contributions have been significant, including building a talented finance team and helping to establish a strong capital position. On behalf of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Shane for his commitment to Olema. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

The Company will begin its search for a new Chief Financial Officer immediately. Dr. Bohen has assumed the role of interim Principal Financial Officer until a successor is appointed.

