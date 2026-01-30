Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 19, 2026, after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

Conference Call Details

The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

To participate in the live conference call, you must first register here. Once registered you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website following the live call.

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, to create safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com and www.cerity.com.

Contact Information

Michael Pedraja (775) 327-2706 or mpedraja@employers.com