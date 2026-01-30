Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRBR) securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants represented that sales growth reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to “organic growth,” new “demand drivers,” “distribution gains,” “incremental promotional activity,” and “[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein” which was “driving robust long-term growth[.]” The Complaint also alleges that at the same time, Defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand for its products, insisting that the Company was not experiencing any significant changes in competition, and that in the RTD category particularly, BellRing possessed a “competitive moat,” given that “the ready-to-drink category is just highly complex” and the products are “hard to formulate.”

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of BellRing should contact the Firm prior to the March 23, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .