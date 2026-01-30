Adamas Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAM) (“Adamas” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends paid in 2025. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2025 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Adamas is required to report the portion of its 2025 dividends that are treated as excess inclusion income for federal income tax purposes. No portion of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions are expected to consist of excess inclusion income, which may be treated as unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and subject to special tax reporting for certain tax-exempt investors.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604840) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Adjustments 2025

Ordinary

Dividend 2025

Qualified

Dividend 2025

Capital Gain Distribution 2025 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2025

Non

Dividend Distributions 2025

199A Dividends(1) 12/10/2024 12/20/2024 1/23/2025(A) $0.20 - $0.162005 - $0.022739 $0.022739 $0.015256 $0.162005 3/20/2025 3/31/2025 4/28/2025 $0.20 - $0.162005 - $0.022739 $0.022739 $0.015256 $0.162005 6/12/2025 6/23/2025 7/30/2025 $0.20 - $0.162005 - $0.022739 $0.022739 $0.015256 $0.162005 9/15/2025 9/25/2025 10/30/2025 $0.23 - $0.186305 - $0.026150 $0.026150 $0.017545 $0.186305 12/11/2025 12/22/2025 1/28/2026(B) $0.23 ($0.23)(B) - - - - - - Totals $1.06 ($0.23) $0.672320 - $0.094367 $0.094367 $0.063313 $0.672320





(A) Cash distributions paid in January 2025 were treated as a 2025 distribution for federal income tax purposes (See press release related to tax treatment of 2024 dividend distributions). If you were a stockholder of record as of December 20, 2024, $0.20 will be reported on your 2025 Form 1099 with respect to such cash distribution. (B) Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), distributions made on January 28, 2026, with a record date of December 22, 2025 are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2025 to the extent of 2025 earnings and profits. As Adamas’s aggregate 2025 cash distributions exceeded its 2025 earnings and profits, the January 2026 cash distribution declared in December 2025 is treated as a 2026 distribution for federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2025 Form 1099. If you were a stockholder of record as of December 22, 2025, $0.00 will be reported on your 2025 Form 1099 and $0.23 will be reported on your 2026 Form 1099 with respect to such cash distribution.

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 2025 Distribution Per Share 2025

Ordinary

Dividend 2025

Qualified

Dividend 2025

Capital Gain Distribution 2025 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2025

Non

Dividend Distributions 2025

199A Dividends (1) 12/10/2024 1/1/2025 1/15/2025 $0.50 $0.443153 - $0.056847 $0.056847 - $0.443153 3/20/2025 4/1/2025 4/15/2025 $0.50 $0.443153 - $0.056847 $0.056847 - $0.443153 6/12/2025 7/1/2025 7/15/2025 $0.50 $0.443153 - $0.056847 $0.056847 - $0.443153 9/15/2025 10/1/2025 10/15/2025 $0.50 $0.443153 - $0.056847 $0.056847 - $0.443153 Totals $2.00 $1.772612 - $0.227388 $0.227388 - $ 1.772612

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604873) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 2025 Distribution Per Share 2025

Ordinary

Dividend 2025

Qualified

Dividend 2025

Capital Gain Distribution 2025 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2025

Non

Dividend Distributions 2025

199A Dividends(1) 12/10/2024 1/1/2025 1/15/2025 $0.492187500 $0.436228502 - $0.055958998 $0.055958998 - $0.436228502 3/20/2025 4/1/2025 4/15/2025 $0.687036875 $0.608924580 - $0.078112295 $0.078112295 - $0.608924580 6/12/2025 7/1/2025 7/15/2025 $0.691771300 $0.613120727 - $0.078650573 $0.078650573 - $0.613120727 9/15/2025 10/1/2025 10/15/2025 $0.703299100 $0.623337880 - $0.079961220 $0.079961220 - $0.623337880 Totals $2.574294775 $2.281611689 - $0.292683086 $0.292683086 - $2.281611689

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604865) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 2025 Distribution Per Share 2025

Ordinary

Dividend 2025

Qualified

Dividend 2025

Capital Gain Distribution 2025 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2025

Non

Dividend Distributions 2025

199A Dividends(1) 12/10/2024 1/1/2025 1/15/2025 $0.4296875 $0.3808344 - $0.0488531 $0.0488531 - $0.3808344 3/20/2025 4/1/2025 4/15/2025 $0.4296875 $0.3808344 - $0.0488531 $0.0488531 - $0.3808344 6/12/2025 7/1/2025 7/15/2025 $0.4296875 $0.3808344 - $0.0488531 $0.0488531 - $0.3808344 9/15/2025 10/1/2025 10/15/2025 $0.4296875 $0.3808344 - $0.0488531 $0.0488531 - $0.3808344 Totals $1.7187500 $1.5233376 - $0.1954124 $0.1954124 - $1.5233376

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604857) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration Date Record Date Payment Date 2025 Distribution Per Share 2025

Ordinary

Dividend 2025

Qualified

Dividend 2025

Capital Gain Distribution 2025 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain 2025

Non

Dividend Distributions 2025

199A Dividends(1) 12/10/2024 1/1/2025 1/15/2025 $0.437500 $0.387759 - $0.049741 $0.049741 - $0.387759 3/20/2025 4/1/2025 4/15/2025 $0.437500 $0.387759 - $0.049741 $0.049741 - $0.387759 6/12/2025 7/1/2025 7/15/2025 $0.437500 $0.387759 - $0.049741 $0.049741 - $0.387759 9/15/2025 10/1/2025 10/15/2025 $0.437500 $0.387759 - $0.049741 $0.049741 - $0.387759 Totals $1.750000 $1.551036 - $0.198964 $0.198964 - $1.551036

(1) Section 199A Dividends, if any, are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

Adamas does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About Adamas Trust

Adamas Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. Adamas is an internally-managed REIT focused on strategically deploying capital across complementary businesses to generate durable earnings and long-term value for stockholders through disciplined portfolio management and an operating platform designed to capture opportunities across real estate and capital markets.

