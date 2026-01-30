INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Richtech Robotics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Richtech Robotics Therapeutics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RR).

Shares of Richtech Robotics fell over 20% on January 29, 2026, following the release of a Hunterbrook report alleging that the company mischaracterized a non-commercial participation in Microsoft’s AI Co-Innovation Labs as a “close collaboration.” According to the report, Microsoft stated that the engagement was a standard customer program with no commercial element, despite Richtech’s public statements implying a meaningful partnership. The report further noted that the announcement preceded a dilutive private placement and followed Richtech’s failure to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner, raising questions about the accuracy of the company’s prior disclosures.

