NEOMED earns accreditation for new Certified Mental Health Assistant program and becomes first in the nation to offer the innovative degree

Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) has earned accreditation for its new Master of Science in Mental Health Practice degree program and is now accepting applications for Summer 2026. Both the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Education approved the degree. (Application information)

The master’s degree program will train students to become Certified Mental Health Assistants, a first-of-its-kind profession developed by NEOMED to help address the shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals.

In Ohio, 75 of 88 counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas, according to a report from the Ohio Department of Health.

“This groundbreaking program that will make it possible for more people in Ohio to connect with a mental healthcare provider and receive treatment in a timely manner," said NEOMED President John Langell, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., FACS.

Legislation initiated by State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) in 2022 served as a significant step in developing the educational pathway for the program.

“The establishment of the Certified Mental Health Assistant program marks a historic step in our ongoing efforts to combat the mental health crisis,” said Senator Gavarone. “I was proud to champion the legislation creating this new profession, opening additional avenues to address this critical need.”

Randon Welton, M.D., is chair of NEOMED’s Department of Psychiatry and director of the new degree program. “We’re seeing increasing numbers of people affected by stress, including the disruption of family – all of which can contribute to mental illness.” said Dr. Welton.

Certified Mental Health Assistants will work under the supervision of a physician to safely and effectively prescribe medications for a full range of mental illness and substance use disorders. They will be trained to work as part of a physician-led multidisciplinary team on inpatient psychiatric units, outpatient mental health clinics, primary care clinics, and residential and outpatient programs for substance use disorders.

