Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWV) securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements by failing to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CoreWeave should contact the Firm prior to the March 13, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .