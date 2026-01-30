African Leaders Launch New Continental Hub to Champion Intergenerational Leadership

KIGALI, Rwanda, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent African policymakers and leaders will gather over the weekend in Kigali, Rwanda, to launch Leadership Lab Yetu (Yetu). This pan-African hub aims to bridge the gap between emerging and established leaders, providing the skills, values, and networks necessary to unlock Africa’s demographic potential and foster intergenerational collaboration.

A New Vision for African Governance

With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, the continent is undergoing a historic demographic transition. While rich in energetic leaders with bold ideas, young people remain largely underrepresented in decision-making processes. Yetu—meaning "ours" in Swahili—seeks to ensure future generations shape a leadership landscape that drives continental prosperity.

“The African leaders that emerge in the next 10 years will be the architects of the world’s evolution over the course of the next 100 years,” said Monica Geingos, Founder and Co-Chair of Leadership Lab Yetu and Former First Lady of Namibia. “They must be equipped with the capacity and confidence to navigate complexity, unlock opportunity, and bend the arc of leadership towards implementing scalable solutions. We are thrilled to launch Leadership Lab Yetu as a transformative space where the innovation and drive of high-potential, innovative leaders can converge with the experience of those who understand the bottlenecks inherent in state processes and systems.”

The official launch event will be attended by Yetu’s Board of Directors and guests such as, H.E. Mahamadou Issoufou, Former President of the Republic of Niger, Dr Nkosana Moyo , Founder and Executive Chair of the Mandela Institute for Development Studies, Jakkie Ciliers , Chairman of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation at the Institute for Security Studies, and many more.

The event also marks the unveiling of the inaugural cohort of the Intergenerational Leadership Accelerator. Exceptionally talented leaders, including Hon. Lesego Chombo, Minister of Youth and Gender Affairs for Botswana, will begin addressing critical governance and development issues as a collective.

Driving Impact through Research and Action

Through its flagship fellowship program and policy labs, Yetu allows leaders to co-create and test innovative solutions. Additionally, the hub will produce forward-thinking research on governance and youth inclusion to provide decision-makers with evidence-based insights.

Rumbidzai Chisenga, CEO of Leadership Lab Yetu, noted: “Our mission is to strengthen institutional capacity by equipping leaders with policy insights needed to steer the future with integrity and agility”.

