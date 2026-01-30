First Central Savings Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $2.6 Million ($0.25 EPS), Non-Interest Income Growth Quarter over Quarter and Special Cash Dividend of $0.25 per share

 | Source: First Central Savings Bank First Central Savings Bank

 Performance Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.19 per share, recorded in the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Cash Net Income: Cash net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.2 million or $0.21 per share, recorded in the comparable 2024 quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread: The Bank’s net interest margin and spread for the current quarter was 3.26% and 2.40% compared to 2.88% and 1.93% in the prior year quarter.
  • Non-Interest Income Growth: Due to an increase in loan sale volume and loan sale premiums received for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income increased by $489 thousand or 16.9% from the prior year quarter and $904 thousand or 36.4% on a linked quarter basis.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $8.0 million an increase of $1.0 million, or 14.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.05% and 10.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.82% and 9.08% in the comparable quarter ended 2024. 
  • Regulatory Capital: The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.86% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 15.56% at December 31, 2025, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Strong and Stable Liquidity: The Uninsured deposits base remains stable at 19.32% of total deposits. The Bank has significant available funding capacity to provide 208% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $460 thousand, or 14.5%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $1.4 million, or 63.4%, from the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.19, from the comparable 2024 quarter.

Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board noted, “In the fourth quarter of 2025, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating strong earnings, primarily due to gains on non-conforming residential loan sales. In addition, we increased our book value from $8.20 per share at December 31, 2024, to $8.92 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.72 or 8.8%. I am also proud to announce that we have increased our special dividend payment to our shareholders to $0.25 per share which was payable on January 15, 2026. In calendar year 2026, we will look to provide quarterly dividend payments as we are now more comfortable with our consistent future earnings projections. We remain cautiously optimistic about overall credit quality. While we expect to see some early signs of stress within certain segments of the commercial portfolio, these developments are consistent with the broader economic environment and are being actively addressed and closely monitored by management. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income and asset quality during the current market conditions. Additionally, First Central Savings Bank has much to be excited about and the future is bright.   We believe the Bank is well positioned for success in 2026 and for years to come.

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Bank substantially increased our non-interest income as a result of additional loan sales. Due to favorable pricing in the secondary market for our non-conforming loan product, management made a strategic decision to sell more loans thereby increasing gain on loan sale income. As a result of cash generated from these loan sales, management was able to effectively lower our deposit pricing on various savings and CD products as our higher cash balances were sufficient to meet loan production. We expect a modest increase in our net margin during the first half of 2026, reflecting, less competitive deposit pricing and favorable asset repricing of earning assets. We expect our overall profitability to continue to improve in calendar year 2026 through loan growth, net interest margin expansion and increased loan sale income. We are actively monitoring potential credit quality deterioration, particularly with the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Management will continue to rigorously manage non-interest expenses to strengthen profitability and provide flexibility to address potential credit quality challenges.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $970.1 million compared to $964.9 million as of December 31,2024. The slight increase in total assets was primarily driven by higher cash balances as a result of proceeds from non-conforming loan sales of $296.4 million during the year. The Bank continues to originate commercial real estate and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell most of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. The Bank sold a quarterly record of $95.2 million non-conforming loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $92.1 million with a weighted average interest rate of 6.77%.

Total deposits were $831.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2024. The Bank has been successful in maintaining non-interest-bearing deposits from our retail branches as well as from downpayment deposits for non-conforming loan originations. Year over year, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.43 million or 11.2% to $143.3 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 17.2% of the total deposit base. Due to excess cash levels from loan sales, the Bank was able to strategically reduce higher costing CDs which contributed to the reduction in deposit balances quarter over quarter.   

Total borrowings at December 31, 2025, were $25.0 million, with a weighted average cost of 3.76% compared to $30 million and a weighted average cost of 4.24% at December 31, 2024, respectively.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 15 basis points from 3.11% from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of 55 bps compared to December 31, 2024. Three overnight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 50 bps in 2025 contributed to the Bank’s ability to lower deposit costs while maintaining their retail deposit base. Management continues to be proactive in securing non-interest-bearing deposits in the current interest rate environment to improve the Bank’s interest-rate-risk profile. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings as interest rates may decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the future.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans as of December 31, 2025, decreased by $6.0 million or 0.70% to $847.1 million from $853.1 million at December 31, 2024 due to a lower balance of non-conforming residential loans as a result of increased loan sales. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $363.7 million. At December 31, 2025, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $467.3 million, with an average loan balance of $552.3 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 62.5%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Bank earned $9.2 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remain adequate. The total allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025, was $7.2 million, or 0.87%, of total loans held for investment as compared to $8.8 million, or 1.05%, at December 31, 2024. During the quarter, the Bank charged off $3.2 million of legacy loans as follows, $1.6 million in its taxi medallion portfolio, $435 thousand in its commercial real estate portfolio and $1.2 million in its C&I portfolio. Management made a strategic decision to rid the portfolio of these loans due to its strong earnings for the year as well as negotiated settlements with the borrowers. The Bank will now focus its efforts on any possible recoveries on loans still in dispute. At December 31, 2025, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $14.7 million, or 1.77%, of total loans and 1.51% of total assets as compared to $11.6 million, or 1.39%, of total loans and 1.21% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Management expects the first quarter of 2026 to see improved asset quality ratios as a result of a $3.7 million non-performing loan sale and the partial payoff of existing non-performing C&I loan of $720,000, both of which were partially charged-off at year end.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $970.1 million at December 31, 2025, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

First Central Savings Bank      
Statements of Condition - (unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)      
  12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024
       
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $56,936  $53,507  $49,156 
Certificates of deposit  4,000   4,000   2,000 
Investments available-for-sale  28,962   29,371   29,802 
Investments held-to-maturity  3,000   3,000   1,000 
       
Loans held-for-sale  16,367   16,018   14,892 
Loans receivable  830,705   857,345   838,183 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (7,207)  (9,369)  (8,787)
Loans, net  823,498   847,976   829,396 
       
Other assets  37,386   38,899   38,684 
Total assets $970,149  $992,771  $964,930 
       
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Deposits $831,761  $854,199  $829,003 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  25,000   25,000   30,000 
Other liabilities  18,433   18,794   18,568 
Total liabilities  875,194   897,993   877,571 
       
       
Total stockholders' equity  94,955   94,778   87,359 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $970,149  $992,771  $964,930 
       



First Central Savings Bank        
Statements of Income - (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
      12 Months 12 Months
  Quarter EndedQuarter EndedEnded Ended
  12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024
         
Total Interest income $14,474  $14,599  $58,409  $58,610 
Total interest expense  6,515   7,673   27,172   31,605 
Net interest income  7,959   6,926   31,237   27,005 
Provision for credit losses  1,020   1   2,613   1,258 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,939   6,925   28,624   25,747 
         
Net gain on loans sold  3,112   2,649   9,162   6,449 
Other non-interest income  273   247   1,010   1,034 
Total non-interest income  3,385   2,896   10,172   7,625 
         
Compensation and benefits  4,114   4,355   16,037   15,361 
Occupancy and equipment  978   912   3,847   3,672 
Data processing  442   454   1,859   1,798 
Federal insurance premium  152   161   663   666 
Professional fees  285   291   1,342   1,348 
Other  1,050   1,116   3,983   3,867 
Total non-interest expense  7,021   7,289   27,731   26,712 
         
Income before income taxes  3,303   2,532   11,065   6,660 
Income tax expense  684   524   2,280   1,349 
Net income $2,619  $2,008  $8,785  $5,311 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.25  $0.19  $0.83  $0.50 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.25  $0.19  $0.83  $0.50 
         
Supplementary information:        
Net income $2,619  $2,008  $8,785  $5,311 
         
Add back non-cash items        
Provision for credit losses  1,020   1   2,613   1,258 
Depreciation expense  243   261   1,026   1,031 
Tax on add back of non-cash items  (262)  (54)  (750)  (464)
Cash net income $3,620  $2,216  $11,674  $7,136 
         
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.34  $0.21  $1.10  $0.67 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.34  $0.21  $1.10  $0.67 
         



First Central Savings Bank       
Statements of Income - (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
 Quarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter Ended
 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025
        
Total Interest income$14,474  $14,939  $14,717  $14,279 
Total interest expense 6,515   6,888   6,799   6,970 
Net interest income 7,959   8,051   7,918   7,309 
Provision for credit losses 1,020   197   1,303   93 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,939   7,854   6,615   7,216 
        
Net gain on loans sold 3,112   2,198   2,062   1,790 
Other non-interest income 273   283   231   223 
Total non-interest income 3,385   2,481   2,293   2,013 
        
Compensation and benefits 4,114   3,963   3,938   4,022 
Occupancy and equipment 978   929   972   968 
Data processing 442   459   476   482 
Federal insurance premium 152   153   175   183 
Professional fees 285   349   373   335 
Other 1,050   948   993   992 
Total non-interest expense 7,021   6,801   6,927   6,982 
        
Income before income taxes 3,303   3,534   1,981   2,247 
Income tax expense 684   733   404   459 
Net income$2,619  $2,801  $1,577  $1,788 
        
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis$0.25  $0.26  $0.15  $0.17 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis$0.25  $0.26  $0.15  $0.17 
        
Supplementary information:       
Net income$2,619  $2,801  $1,577  $1,788 
        
Add back non-cash items       
Provision for credit losses 1,020   197   1,303   93 
Depreciation expense 243   257   260   266 
Tax on add back of non-cash items (262)  (94)  (319)  (73)
Cash net income$3,620  $3,161  $2,821  $2,074 
        
Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis$0.34  $0.30  $0.26  $0.19 
Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis$0.34  $0.30  $0.26  $0.19 
        


First Central Savings Bank       
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
 Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 12/31/2024
        
Asset quality:       
Allowance for credit losses$7,207  $9,369  $9,191  $8,787 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 0.87%  1.09%  1.08%  1.05%
        
Non-performing loans$14,692  $8,361  $8,781  $11,649 
Net charge-off (recovery) 3,198   -   1,140   (41)
Non-performing loans/total loans (1) 1.77%  0.98%  1.03%  1.39%
Non-performing loans/total assets 1.51%  0.84%  0.89%  1.21%
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 49.05%  112.06%  104.67%  75.43%
        
Capital: (dollars in thousands)       
Tier 1 capital$97,999  $98,042  $95,241  $91,913 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.86%  9.86%  9.64%  9.36%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.43%  14.14%  13.86%  13.42%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.43%  14.14%  13.86%  13.42%
Total risk based capital ratio 15.55%  15.39%  15.11%  14.67%
        
Equity data       
Common shares outstanding 10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345 
Stockholders' equity$94,955  $94,778  $91,462  $87,359 
Book value per common share 8.92   8.90   8.59   8.20 
Tangible common equity 94,955   94,778   91,462   87,359 
Tangible book value per common share 8.92   8.90   8.59   8.2 
        
(1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale      
        



First Central Savings Bank       
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)       
 Quarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter Ended
 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 12/31/2024
        
Other: (in thousands)       
Average interest-earning assets$968,287  $968,888  $962,414  $956,169 
Average interest-bearing liabilities 732,312   743,760   733,943   736,731 
Average deposits and borrowings 872,904   877,534   874,149   868,871 
        
Profitability:       
Return on average assets 1.05%  1.12%  0.64%(3) 0.82%
Return on average equity 10.79%  11.99%  7.01%(3) 9.08%
Yield on average interest earning assets 5.93%  6.12%  6.13%  6.07%
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities 3.53%  3.67%  3.72%  4.14%
Cost of funds 2.96%  3.11%  3.12%  3.51%
Net interest rate spread (1) 2.40%  2.44%  2.42%  1.93%
Net interest margin (2) 3.26%  3.30%  3.30%  2.88%
Non-interest expense to average assets 2.81%  2.73%  2.83%  2.97%
Efficiency ratio 61.90%  64.57%  67.84%  74.21%
        
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the
average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets  
(3) ROA and ROE excluding a $1.1 million charge-off of a legacy ADC loan as of June 30, 2025 would have been 1.01% and 11.05%
        
 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data