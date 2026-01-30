First Central Savings Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $2.6 Million ($0.25 EPS), Non-Interest Income Growth Quarter over Quarter and Special Cash Dividend of $0.25 per share

Performance Highlights

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.19 per share, recorded in the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024. Cash Net Income: Cash net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, compared to $2.2 million or $0.21 per share, recorded in the comparable 2024 quarter.

The Bank’s net interest margin and spread for the current quarter was 3.26% and 2.40% compared to 2.88% and 1.93% in the prior year quarter. Non-Interest Income Growth: Due to an increase in loan sale volume and loan sale premiums received for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income increased by $489 thousand or 16.9% from the prior year quarter and $904 thousand or 36.4% on a linked quarter basis.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $8.0 million an increase of $1.0 million, or 14.9%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.05% and 10.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.82% and 9.08% in the comparable quarter ended 2024.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.86% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 15.56% at December 31, 2025, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution. Strong and Stable Liquidity: The Uninsured deposits base remains stable at 19.32% of total deposits. The Bank has significant available funding capacity to provide 208% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $3.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $460 thousand, or 14.5%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $1.4 million, or 63.4%, from the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with net income of $2.0 million, or $0.19, from the comparable 2024 quarter.

Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board noted, “In the fourth quarter of 2025, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating strong earnings, primarily due to gains on non-conforming residential loan sales. In addition, we increased our book value from $8.20 per share at December 31, 2024, to $8.92 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.72 or 8.8%. I am also proud to announce that we have increased our special dividend payment to our shareholders to $0.25 per share which was payable on January 15, 2026. In calendar year 2026, we will look to provide quarterly dividend payments as we are now more comfortable with our consistent future earnings projections. We remain cautiously optimistic about overall credit quality. While we expect to see some early signs of stress within certain segments of the commercial portfolio, these developments are consistent with the broader economic environment and are being actively addressed and closely monitored by management. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income and asset quality during the current market conditions. Additionally, First Central Savings Bank has much to be excited about and the future is bright. We believe the Bank is well positioned for success in 2026 and for years to come.

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Bank substantially increased our non-interest income as a result of additional loan sales. Due to favorable pricing in the secondary market for our non-conforming loan product, management made a strategic decision to sell more loans thereby increasing gain on loan sale income. As a result of cash generated from these loan sales, management was able to effectively lower our deposit pricing on various savings and CD products as our higher cash balances were sufficient to meet loan production. We expect a modest increase in our net margin during the first half of 2026, reflecting, less competitive deposit pricing and favorable asset repricing of earning assets. We expect our overall profitability to continue to improve in calendar year 2026 through loan growth, net interest margin expansion and increased loan sale income. We are actively monitoring potential credit quality deterioration, particularly with the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Management will continue to rigorously manage non-interest expenses to strengthen profitability and provide flexibility to address potential credit quality challenges.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2025, were $970.1 million compared to $964.9 million as of December 31,2024. The slight increase in total assets was primarily driven by higher cash balances as a result of proceeds from non-conforming loan sales of $296.4 million during the year. The Bank continues to originate commercial real estate and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell most of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. The Bank sold a quarterly record of $95.2 million non-conforming loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $92.1 million with a weighted average interest rate of 6.77%.

Total deposits were $831.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2024. The Bank has been successful in maintaining non-interest-bearing deposits from our retail branches as well as from downpayment deposits for non-conforming loan originations. Year over year, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.43 million or 11.2% to $143.3 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 17.2% of the total deposit base. Due to excess cash levels from loan sales, the Bank was able to strategically reduce higher costing CDs which contributed to the reduction in deposit balances quarter over quarter.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2025, were $25.0 million, with a weighted average cost of 3.76% compared to $30 million and a weighted average cost of 4.24% at December 31, 2024, respectively.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 2.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 15 basis points from 3.11% from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of 55 bps compared to December 31, 2024. Three overnight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 50 bps in 2025 contributed to the Bank’s ability to lower deposit costs while maintaining their retail deposit base. Management continues to be proactive in securing non-interest-bearing deposits in the current interest rate environment to improve the Bank’s interest-rate-risk profile. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings as interest rates may decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the future.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans as of December 31, 2025, decreased by $6.0 million or 0.70% to $847.1 million from $853.1 million at December 31, 2024 due to a lower balance of non-conforming residential loans as a result of increased loan sales. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $363.7 million. At December 31, 2025, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $467.3 million, with an average loan balance of $552.3 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 62.5%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Bank earned $9.2 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remain adequate. The total allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025, was $7.2 million, or 0.87%, of total loans held for investment as compared to $8.8 million, or 1.05%, at December 31, 2024. During the quarter, the Bank charged off $3.2 million of legacy loans as follows, $1.6 million in its taxi medallion portfolio, $435 thousand in its commercial real estate portfolio and $1.2 million in its C&I portfolio. Management made a strategic decision to rid the portfolio of these loans due to its strong earnings for the year as well as negotiated settlements with the borrowers. The Bank will now focus its efforts on any possible recoveries on loans still in dispute. At December 31, 2025, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $14.7 million, or 1.77%, of total loans and 1.51% of total assets as compared to $11.6 million, or 1.39%, of total loans and 1.21% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Management expects the first quarter of 2026 to see improved asset quality ratios as a result of a $3.7 million non-performing loan sale and the partial payoff of existing non-performing C&I loan of $720,000, both of which were partially charged-off at year end.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $970.1 million at December 31, 2025, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

First Central Savings Bank Statements of Condition - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,936 $ 53,507 $ 49,156 Certificates of deposit 4,000 4,000 2,000 Investments available-for-sale 28,962 29,371 29,802 Investments held-to-maturity 3,000 3,000 1,000 Loans held-for-sale 16,367 16,018 14,892 Loans receivable 830,705 857,345 838,183 Less: allowance for credit losses (7,207 ) (9,369 ) (8,787 ) Loans, net 823,498 847,976 829,396 Other assets 37,386 38,899 38,684 Total assets $ 970,149 $ 992,771 $ 964,930 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Deposits $ 831,761 $ 854,199 $ 829,003 FHLB advances and other borrowings 25,000 25,000 30,000 Other liabilities 18,433 18,794 18,568 Total liabilities 875,194 897,993 877,571 Total stockholders' equity 94,955 94,778 87,359 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 970,149 $ 992,771 $ 964,930







First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12 Months 12 Months Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Ended Ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Total Interest income $ 14,474 $ 14,599 $ 58,409 $ 58,610 Total interest expense 6,515 7,673 27,172 31,605 Net interest income 7,959 6,926 31,237 27,005 Provision for credit losses 1,020 1 2,613 1,258 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,939 6,925 28,624 25,747 Net gain on loans sold 3,112 2,649 9,162 6,449 Other non-interest income 273 247 1,010 1,034 Total non-interest income 3,385 2,896 10,172 7,625 Compensation and benefits 4,114 4,355 16,037 15,361 Occupancy and equipment 978 912 3,847 3,672 Data processing 442 454 1,859 1,798 Federal insurance premium 152 161 663 666 Professional fees 285 291 1,342 1,348 Other 1,050 1,116 3,983 3,867 Total non-interest expense 7,021 7,289 27,731 26,712 Income before income taxes 3,303 2,532 11,065 6,660 Income tax expense 684 524 2,280 1,349 Net income $ 2,619 $ 2,008 $ 8,785 $ 5,311 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.83 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.83 $ 0.50 Supplementary information: Net income $ 2,619 $ 2,008 $ 8,785 $ 5,311 Add back non-cash items Provision for credit losses 1,020 1 2,613 1,258 Depreciation expense 243 261 1,026 1,031 Tax on add back of non-cash items (262 ) (54 ) (750 ) (464 ) Cash net income $ 3,620 $ 2,216 $ 11,674 $ 7,136 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.10 $ 0.67







First Central Savings Bank Statements of Income - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Total Interest income $ 14,474 $ 14,939 $ 14,717 $ 14,279 Total interest expense 6,515 6,888 6,799 6,970 Net interest income 7,959 8,051 7,918 7,309 Provision for credit losses 1,020 197 1,303 93 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,939 7,854 6,615 7,216 Net gain on loans sold 3,112 2,198 2,062 1,790 Other non-interest income 273 283 231 223 Total non-interest income 3,385 2,481 2,293 2,013 Compensation and benefits 4,114 3,963 3,938 4,022 Occupancy and equipment 978 929 972 968 Data processing 442 459 476 482 Federal insurance premium 152 153 175 183 Professional fees 285 349 373 335 Other 1,050 948 993 992 Total non-interest expense 7,021 6,801 6,927 6,982 Income before income taxes 3,303 3,534 1,981 2,247 Income tax expense 684 733 404 459 Net income $ 2,619 $ 2,801 $ 1,577 $ 1,788 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Supplementary information: Net income $ 2,619 $ 2,801 $ 1,577 $ 1,788 Add back non-cash items Provision for credit losses 1,020 197 1,303 93 Depreciation expense 243 257 260 266 Tax on add back of non-cash items (262 ) (94 ) (319 ) (73 ) Cash net income $ 3,620 $ 3,161 $ 2,821 $ 2,074 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.19 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.19





First Central Savings Bank Selected Financial Data - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses $ 7,207 $ 9,369 $ 9,191 $ 8,787 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.05 % Non-performing loans $ 14,692 $ 8,361 $ 8,781 $ 11,649 Net charge-off (recovery) 3,198 - 1,140 (41 ) Non-performing loans/total loans (1) 1.77 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.39 % Non-performing loans/total assets 1.51 % 0.84 % 0.89 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 49.05 % 112.06 % 104.67 % 75.43 % Capital: (dollars in thousands) Tier 1 capital $ 97,999 $ 98,042 $ 95,241 $ 91,913 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.86 % 9.86 % 9.64 % 9.36 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.43 % 14.14 % 13.86 % 13.42 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.43 % 14.14 % 13.86 % 13.42 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.55 % 15.39 % 15.11 % 14.67 % Equity data Common shares outstanding 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 10,648,345 Stockholders' equity $ 94,955 $ 94,778 $ 91,462 $ 87,359 Book value per common share 8.92 8.90 8.59 8.20 Tangible common equity 94,955 94,778 91,462 87,359 Tangible book value per common share 8.92 8.90 8.59 8.2 (1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale





