National Bank Holdings Corporation Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC, “NBHC” or the “Company”), the holding company for NBH Bank, announced today that it has granted inducement awards to 4 new employees. Each inducement award was committed to the employee in their employment agreement or offer letter, as applicable, with NBHC and/or NBH Bank and was granted as an inducement material to the employee’s commencement of employment in connection with NBHC’s acquisition of Vista Bancshares, Inc. and pursuant to NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

The inducement awards were made on January 30, 2026, under NBHC’s 2026 Inducement Plan. The inducement awards to 3 of the 4 new employees consist of 9,954 time-based restricted shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of NBHC (the “RSAs”) in total. Each award will cliff vest on April 28, 2029, subject to the employees’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. In addition, an inducement award of 12,444 RSAs was made to John Steinmetz, Executive Vice Chair and Executive Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives at NBH Bank and the former CEO of Vista and Vista Bank, on January 30, 2026, pursuant to his employment agreement with NBHC and NBH Bank. The inducement award to Mr. Steinmetz will vest over three years in equal installments on April 28, 2027, April 28, 2028 and April 28, 2029, subject to Mr. Steinmetz’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date.

The Inducement Plan and the inducement awards were approved by NBHC’s Board of Directors January 22, 2026.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 100 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Vista Bank and Hillcrest Bank; in Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; in Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.