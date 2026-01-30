Bowen Remodeling & Design Marks More Than 70 Years Serving Crofton-Area Homeowners

Crofton, MD, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowen Remodeling & Design, a family-owned residential remodeling company based in Crofton, Maryland, announced today that it has surpassed more than 70 years in continuous operation, marking a rare milestone for a locally operated home remodeling business. Founded in 1953, the company continues to serve homeowners across Anne Arundel County and nearby communities with a long-standing focus on kitchen and bathroom renovations.

The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing presence in the region as a third-generation family business, operating from its Crofton headquarters and showroom. Bowen Remodeling & Design remains under family leadership while maintaining the same core service area it established more than seven decades ago, an increasingly uncommon distinction within the residential remodeling industry.

A Multi-Generation Business Reaches a Rare Milestone

Operating continuously since the early 1950s, Bowen Remodeling & Design has worked through multiple housing cycles, regulatory changes, and shifts in residential design preferences. Few remodeling firms in the region have remained under family ownership for three generations, making the 70-plus-year milestone notable within the local home services sector.

“Reaching this point is a reflection of consistency and long-term relationships within the community,” said Joe Bowen, third-generation owner of Bowen Remodeling & Design. “Our family company has always focused on serving homeowners with quality design, craftsmanship, materials, and personalized service. Our commitments to satisfaction have never changed, and never will.”

Over the decades, the company has completed remodeling projects in thousands of homes throughout Crofton and surrounding neighborhoods. Much of its work has come from repeat clients and referrals, particularly as homes change ownership, grow with families, or require updates to kitchens and bathrooms to better reflect modern lifestyles.

Continued Focus on Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling

Bowen Remodeling & Design’s current operations center on full-service kitchen and bathroom remodeling, spaces that remain among the most commonly renovated areas in residential homes nationwide. According to the 2024 U.S. Houzz & Home Study, kitchens and bathrooms continue to lead renovation activity nationwide, driven largely by functional needs and layout updates.

This trend has only increased in the years since Covid, as homeowners became more inclined to stay in and invest in improving their living environments. With record-high housing prices in America, elevated mortgage rates, and a persistent housing shortage, many homeowners are more likely than ever to pursue remodeling enhancements as a way to remain in their current homes longer—or to help their properties stand out when preparing for sale.

The company offers coordinated remodeling services that include design planning, material selection, permitting, and installation. Homeowners work directly with an in-house team throughout the renovation process, allowing for continuity, accountability, and streamlined project management from initial consultation through final completion.

Bowen Remodeling & Design provides full-service Kitchen Remodeling and Design as well as professional Crofton bathroom remodeling services for homeowners across Anne Arundel County. Projects are developed to align with local housing styles, municipal requirements, and the practical needs of homeowners living in established communities.

Showroom-Based Planning and In-House Coordination

A central part of the company’s operations is its Crofton showroom, where homeowners meet with designers to review layouts, materials, and product options before construction begins. The showroom serves as a collaborative planning environment rather than a retail space, allowing selections to be reviewed alongside project specifications, budgets, and timelines.

By managing both design and construction internally, Bowen Remodeling & Design maintains a single point of coordination throughout each project. Permitting, scheduling, and trade coordination are handled as part of the overall process, reflecting the company’s structured and methodical approach to residential remodeling.

Industry Participation and Professional Leadership

Bowen Remodeling & Design maintains professional affiliations that support ongoing education and industry involvement. The company is a Certified Member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) and holds leadership roles within the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

Joe Bowen currently serves as Treasurer of the local NARI Chesapeake Chapter and is also a National NARI Board Member, where he shares his experience and perspective on the housing and remodeling industries. Through these roles, Bowen contributes to helping established companies adapt, supporting new companies as they enter the market, and working toward the overall health, professionalism, and development of the remodeling industry nationwide.

These organizations establish professional standards for remodeling practices, design guidelines, and contractor ethics. Participation reflects the company’s engagement with evolving industry requirements and best practices.

Remodeling Activity Remains Relevant for Local Homeowners

Interest in residential remodeling remains strong in communities like Crofton, where many homes were built several decades ago and are now being updated to accommodate changing household needs. Industry reports also indicate that midrange kitchen remodels in the Mid-Atlantic region can recoup a portion of project costs at resale, according to Remodeling Magazine’s Cost vs. Value Report.

While market conditions continue to shift, kitchens and bathrooms remain priority spaces for homeowners planning renovations in 2026, particularly in areas with established housing stock and limited new construction.

Ongoing Operations in the Crofton Community

Bowen Remodeling & Design continues to operate from its Crofton location, serving homeowners throughout Anne Arundel County and nearby areas. Many members of the company’s design, project management, and installation teams have worked with Bowen for extended periods, contributing to consistency and continuity across projects.

The company also maintains long-standing relationships with regional suppliers and trade professionals, supporting local business networks tied to residential construction and renovation.

Additional information about Bowen Remodeling & Design’s services, showroom, and service areas is available on the company’s website.

About Bowen Remodeling & Design

Bowen Remodeling & Design is a family-owned residential remodeling company based in Crofton, Maryland. Established in 1953, the company specializes in full-service kitchen and bathroom remodeling for homeowners across Anne Arundel County and surrounding communities. Now operating under third-generation family leadership, Bowen Remodeling & Design provides in-house design, permitting, and installation services. The company is a Certified Member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association and maintains leadership involvement with the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

