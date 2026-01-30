Crown Point Announces Placement of US$30.0 Million of Series IX Notes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point", the "Company" or "we") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Argentine subsidiary, Crown Point Energía S.A. ("CPE"), has issued a total of US$30.0 million principal amount of Series IX secured fixed-rate notes ("Series IX Notes"), which are denominated in US$ and payable in Pesos (the "Offering").

Payment for the Series IX Notes consisted of the following:

US$24,597,000 principal amount of Series IX Notes were issued for cash consideration, payable in Pesos.

US$5,403,000 principal amount of Series IX Notes were issued in exchange for the surrender and cancellation of US$5,403,000 principal amount of Series V notes of the Company ("Series V Notes") at an exchange ratio of US$100 principal amount of Series IX Notes for every US$100 principal amount of Series V Notes.

The total principal amount of the Series IX Notes will be repaid in ten equal installments starting on October 30, 2026, and the last installment will be payable on January 30, 2029. The Series IX Notes accrue interest at a fixed rate of 10.75% per annum, payable every three months in arrears from the issue date. The Series IX Notes are guaranteed with a pledge on crude oil sales collections from the El Tordillo, Puesto Quiroga and La Tapera concessions.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes and to make investments in the development of assets in Argentina.

The Offering was made pursuant to CPE's Negotiable Obligations Issuance Global Program for up to US$300 million (or its equivalent in other currencies or units of value) established by CPE's base prospectus dated June 18, 2025, as amended on November 4, 2025 and supplemented by prospectus supplement dated January 23, 2026, copies of which can be found in Spanish on the Financial Information Highway on the CNV website (https://www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv), on the primary placements micro-website (MPMAE) of A3 Mercados S.A. (“A3”), and in the Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.'s and A3's daily electronic bulletin.

Following the closing of the Offering, CPE has the following notes outstanding: US$1,780,058 principal amount of Series V Notes; US$22,000,000 principal amount of Series VI Notes; US$25,000,000 principal amount of Series VII Notes and US$30,000,000 principal amount of Series IX Notes.

References to "US$" are to United States dollars and references to "Pesos" are to Argentine pesos.

About Crown Point

Crown Point is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Alberta, Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Provinces of Santa Cruz and Chubut, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyano basins in the province of Mendoza.

