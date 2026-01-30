Oxford Healthspan to Introduce New Primeadine® GF Powder Through a ‘Longevity Shot’ Experience During Grammy Week in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Grammy Week in Los Angeles, Oxford Healthspan will offer a preview of its new Primeadine® GF Powder on February 1, through a custom Primeadine Longevity Shot , served during an invite-only celebration of artists and industry professionals.

In music, longevity isn’t about looking younger. It’s about sustaining the stamina, recovery, focus, and resilience required to perform, tour, and create over decades in a high-pressure industry.

With that backdrop, Oxford Healthspan was invited to introduce its Primeadine Longevity Shot – a format created for moments when schedules are compressed and performance demands are elevated – during Grammy Week in Los Angeles.

“Music is a long game,” said Leslie Kenny, Founder & CEO of Oxford Healthspan. “Longevity is about supporting the systems that help us perform, recover, and thrive year after year. The Primeadine Longevity Shot is a simple ritual that brings modern longevity science into real life, especially in moments when performance demands are high.”

Introducing Primeadine GF Powder

Easily integrated into smoothies and daily wellness routines, Primeadine GF Powder is a gluten-free formulation of food-derived spermidine sourced from the longevity islands of Okinawa, Japan, and created to support the body’s natural cellular renewal process, known as autophagy.

Spermidine has been studied for its role in supporting that process, without requiring prolonged fasting.

The new powder adds a versatile, mixable format alongside the brand’s existing Primeadine GF supplement. The supplement will also be included in VIP gift bags distributed at the Grammy Week celebration.

The Primeadine Longevity Shot

The Primeadine Longevity Shot combines food-derived spermidine from Primeadine GF Powder with thoughtfully selected whole-food ingredients associated with longevity, metabolic health, and recovery.

For the full recipe, go to oxfordhealthspan.com.

The longevity shot also features lemon, ginger, and turmeric, ingredients traditionally used to support recovery and overall wellness, along with a splash of apple juice and a bit of honey for balance and natural sweetness.

Together, these ingredients are designed to complement spermidine’s role in supporting autophagy, the same cellular renewal process often discussed in connection with intermittent fasting, resilience, and healthy aging.

Following the private preview, Primeadine GF Powder will become available to the public later this year.

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, food-derived longevity supplements grounded in rigorous global research and modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow Oxford Healthspan on Instagram.

